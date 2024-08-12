The 2024 Summer Olympics is turning out to be the fashion event of the year. The A-est of A-list celebs—Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, and more—have flaunted their patriotic 'fits to represent their home countries in Paris. Princess Kate has, as of yesterday, joined that team—though she, of course, was rooting for Great Britain.

On August 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales teamed up with Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and more to congratulate Team GB on their performance at the games. "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB," Kate Middleton said in a rare appearance. The royals were dressed in coordinating blue, with William in an Adidas polo and Kate in preppy staple: a Breton striped top from Ralph Lauren.

If dressing were an Olympic sport, Middleton would already have claimed several medals (one for Theme Dressing and another for Elevated Basics). Her top came classically designed with a wide boatneck, partially-cropped sleeves, and thin, navy blue stripes—simple, preppy, and classic Kate. Her exact look, the Striped Boatneck Mariner Tee, costs $128 and is still available to shop at Farfetch and the Ralph Lauren website (an Olympic Games miracle!).

Even the most cursory glance at Kate Middleton's outfit catalog makes clear that stripes are part of her style DNA. The princess has long relied on striped tops, in varying colors, fabrics, and fits, to support her traditional style. Proving the style's versatility, Middleton has worn the staple in a myriad of ways. She's layered stripes under utility jackets and blazers, with skinny jeans and nautical-inspired trousers.

Princess Kate's Sunday homage to Team GB is only the third outfit she's worn in public this year. After revealing she has privately undergone treatment for cancer, the Princess of Wales has limited her engagements in the public eye to June 15's annual Trooping the Colour parade (where she re-wore a white Jenny Packham dress) and July's Wimbledon tennis final (where she wore a purple midi by Safiyaa).

The royal's weekend outfit nods to the most relatable side of her wardrobe: relaxed, polished, and easy to replicate at every price point. Shop more options inspired by Princess Kate below.

