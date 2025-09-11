Kate Middleton Just Pulled Off Some Serious Hair Wizardry With "Effortless" 10-Second Updo

Princess Kate's hair has been making plenty of headlines this September after she debuted a fresh blonde shade for her first royal engagement after the summer break. Since then, she's gone back to a darker bronde color like she was sporting earlier this year—and on Thursday, September 11, the Princess of Wales showed off her impressive updo skills while visiting a textile mill in Cuxton, England.

The 43-year-old royal stopped by two mills to celebrate the art of traditional British craftsmanship on Thursday, wearing a gray Prince of Wales check suit by London-based designer Bella Freud. During her second stop of the day at Marina Mill, where fabrics are made using traditional silk-screen printing methods, the princess got down to work—and tied up her hair.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Kate pulled her extra-long hair up into a knot without an elastic or claw clip, twisting it back into a chic style and tucking the ends in as she continued to chat with staff members at the company.

Princess Kate learned the art of silk screening on September 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate pulling her hair up

Once her locks were safely tied back, Princess Kate—who removed her blazer and tied an apron over her simple black top—tried out screen printing for herself. The Princess of Wales also visited another textile mill earlier in the day, learning how fabric is created from the start of the creative design process to finished product.

The Princess of Wales first showed off a surprising blonde hairstyle while attending church on the Balmoral estate in August, going on to reveal it in public on September 4 during a joint engagement at London's Natural History Museum with Prince William. But while attending a rugby match on September 6, the princess was back to bronde, sporting a light brown shade with blonde highlights.

While social media comments were full of speculation about the royal's voluminous hair last week, several fans pointed out that twisting her hair up on camera might've been a move to show the public that her hair was all real.

"Yes it is all her own beautiful hair! Never a doubt!🥰" one fan commented on the video, while another added, "Bravo, once again, proving that you're authentic, which is why I admire you. Let's subtly silence people."

