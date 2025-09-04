Princess Kate Returns From Summer Break in a Tweed Blazer and Suede Loafers Made for Fall Workwear
The Princess of Wales debuted a fresh hair color and autumn-ready separates at London's Natural History Museum.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis headed back to school on Wednesday, September 3, and on September 4, it was mom and dad's turn to return to work. Prince William and Princess Kate made their first appearance in seven weeks on Thursday, visiting the updated gardens at London's Natural History Museum. While the Princess of Wales embraced fall fashion in neutral tones, she showed off a very summery hair color as she joined schoolchildren at the event.
Fans first got a peek at Princess Kate's extra-long blonde hair in photos snapped as the Wales family drove to church at Balmoral last month, and Thursday's event was the first time the royal has been seen in public with her new style. Although her hair screamed summer, Kate leaned into the approaching autumn with her outfit—and her easy fall workwear uniform is one we can all copy.
Per Instagram account Royal British Fashion, the princess wore a past-season green tweed blazer by Ralph Lauren for the engagement. She added a pair of pleated-front trousers and a classic white button-up shirt, finishing off the look with a pair of tan suede loafers by Pretty Ballerinas.
Kate accessorized with Kiki McDonough blue topaz drop earrings and kept her kids close to heart with another accessory, wearing her gold Daniella Draper necklace featuring the initials G, C and L.
Suede shoes might not have been the most ideal of choices for the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the Natural History Museum. At one point, she and Prince William got caught in a heavy rainstorm, grabbing umbrellas as they interacted with kids taking part in the museum's programs to connect with nature.
Thursday marked the first public engagement in some time for the princess, who was last seen at the Wimbledon men's final on July 18. Following the tennis championships, the Wales family enjoyed the summer break with their children, heading on a reported yacht vacation in Greece before spending time with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.
