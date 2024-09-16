Prince William and Princess Kate shared a social media post celebrating Prince Harry's 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15. Rumors of a Royal Family feud were seemingly quashed by the short but sweet birthday message. And according one royal expert, Kate Middleton may have been responsible for helping to mend broken familial relationships.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond wrote for the Mirror, "My gut feeling is that Catherine was influential in this slight softening of her husband‘s implacable stand." Bond continued, "In the film she made about the end of her chemotherapy, she told how cancer had given her a new perspective."

According to Bond, Princess Kate's so-called "new perspective" may have influenced Prince William's approach to the disagreements in his life. "What clearly matters to her more now is family, loving and being loved," Bond explained. "Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges."

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Moray, Scotland on November 02, 2023. (Image credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Bond suggested that King Charles and Queen Camilla's decision to post a 40th birthday tribute to Prince Harry was a potential sign of reconciliation. "Birthday wishes posted on the main Royal Family website are also a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Harry and his father," the esteemed correspondent wrote.

However, royal fans should apparently temper their expectations, as it could be quite some time before any significant Royal Family reunion happens. "But this is only a tentative first step in a complex and sensitive situation," Bond wrote for the Mirror. "I still think the brothers’ relationship is almost irretrievable."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a difficult year. In March, Princess Kate announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo preventative chemotherapy treatment. Earlier this month, Kate and William released a candid video to reveal that the Princess of Wales had completed treatment and would, at some point in the near future, be returning to her official royal duties.

"William has so much on his plate that I don’t think he has time to deal with Harry," Bond claimed. "But first steps matter. And though the brothers may never be close again, it doesn’t mean the future has to be full of bad blood."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Praising the Princess of Wales for allegedly instigating an olive branch, Bond wrote, "Catherine is right. Family should always be paramount."