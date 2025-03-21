Prince Louis Could Follow in Prince Andrew’s Footsteps to Receive This Royal Honor When Prince William Becomes King
The 6-year-old prince could one day hold a special title.
Whether he's waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace or blowing out his sister's candle at Westminster Abbey, Prince Louis never fails to delight royal fans with his cheeky antics and sweet personality. Prince William and Princess Kate's 6-year-old son might have a long way to go until he receives a new royal title, but down the line, he could be granted the same one that Prince Andrew has held since the 1980s.
Prince Andrew is the current Duke of York—having been granted the title when he married in Sarah Ferguson in 1986—and upon his death, it's possible Prince Louis could take over as the new duke. The royal title dates back to the 14th century and has been created multiple times throughout British history. It carries particular historical weight as several Dukes of York later became kings, including King George V (Queen Elizabeth's grandfather) and her father, King George VI.
The Duke of York title is traditionally granted to the monarch's second son, which in the case of Prince William, is Prince Louis. Prince Harry was not given the dukedom at the time of his marriage because Prince Andrew was (and still is) alive, so Harry was given the title of Duke of Sussex instead.
Since Prince Andrew has no male heirs, his title would revert to the Crown upon his death and it would be up to the current monarch as to whom would receive it next. However, considering the numerous scandals Prince Andrew has been involved in over the past several years, it's possible Prince William could choose to give his second son a different title, depending on the dukedoms that are vacant at the time of Louis's marriage.
As for Louis's 11-year-old big brother, Prince George, he'll become the next Prince of Wales, just like his father and grandfather before him. "It would be quite stunning if they didn't [grant George the title]," royal expert Huw Thomas said during a January episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show. "History tells us they stick to tradition," he added.
Princess Charlotte, 9, could be given Princess Anne's title, The Princess Royal, which is a lifelong title granted to the monarch's first daughter. However, if Anne is still alive at the time of Charlotte's future wedding, the couple could receive duke and duchess titles, like when Queen Elizabeth granted Prince William and Princess Kate the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, upon Princess Anne's death, Charlotte would likely become the next Princess Royal, if her father chooses to bestow the special title upon his only daughter.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
