Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children

It would seem that Princess Kate takes her role as a mother incredibly seriously. Previous reports have suggested the Princess of Wales won't be rushed when it comes to raising her kids, and it's also been alleged that she doesn't always appreciate being told how to discipline her children. Now, a new report has suggested Kate will continue to prioritize her three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—even once she becomes Queen.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained, "Kate knows there is a looming, massive responsibility coming, but she can't do anything about that, so she just needs to make sure that the family she's bringing up are able to deal with it."

Discussing how Princess Kate handled her cancer diagnosis, Seward said, "It must have been very difficult for her to deal with her family and her illness at the same time, and she obviously realizes that the children have been through a hard time too."

Furthermore, Seward suggested that Kate may have reorganized her priorities following her cancer diagnosis in 2024. "I think the illness has made her keen to prioritize her family even more, because they are the future," Seward told the outlet. "Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much."

Having made a gradual return to her official royal duties towards the end of 2024, Kate Middleton is likely making plans for her family's future. "She is very embedded in the future now, and the things that are really important in life, like her children and her charity work, really resonate and become even more important," Seward claimed.

The royal expert continued, "Being so ill teaches you to enjoy each day as it comes, so I think she has a new appreciation of what's going on around her, and what she can do to make life better for other people as well."

