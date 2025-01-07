Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
It would seem that Princess Kate takes her role as a mother incredibly seriously. Previous reports have suggested the Princess of Wales won't be rushed when it comes to raising her kids, and it's also been alleged that she doesn't always appreciate being told how to discipline her children. Now, a new report has suggested Kate will continue to prioritize her three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—even once she becomes Queen.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained, "Kate knows there is a looming, massive responsibility coming, but she can't do anything about that, so she just needs to make sure that the family she's bringing up are able to deal with it."
Discussing how Princess Kate handled her cancer diagnosis, Seward said, "It must have been very difficult for her to deal with her family and her illness at the same time, and she obviously realizes that the children have been through a hard time too."
Furthermore, Seward suggested that Kate may have reorganized her priorities following her cancer diagnosis in 2024. "I think the illness has made her keen to prioritize her family even more, because they are the future," Seward told the outlet. "Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much."
Having made a gradual return to her official royal duties towards the end of 2024, Kate Middleton is likely making plans for her family's future. "She is very embedded in the future now, and the things that are really important in life, like her children and her charity work, really resonate and become even more important," Seward claimed.
The royal expert continued, "Being so ill teaches you to enjoy each day as it comes, so I think she has a new appreciation of what's going on around her, and what she can do to make life better for other people as well."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
