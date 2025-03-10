King Charles Says Beyoncé Is "So Exceptional" and "Incomparable" on His New Apple Music Broadcast
Welcome to the Beyhive, Your Majesty.
King Charles is sharing his music taste with the world, and royal fans have found themselves at least a little surprised. In his new Apple Music broadcast, "The King's Music Room," Charles revealed that he's a huge fan of Beyoncé. Basically, it's time to officially welcome His Majesty to the Beyhive.
During his Apple Music broadcast, King Charles shared a playlist featuring some of his favorite music, including Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love." While the first 15 songs were all by musical acts from within the Commonwealth, Charles seemingly saved the best for last. "I'll leave you, if I may, with two final songs," Charles told listeners (via Town & Country). "First from a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music. She performed this song at the then Prince's Trust Fashion Rocks concert in the Royal Albert Hall in 2003...the incomparable Beyoncé, with the song 'Crazy In Love.'"
After he'd played "Crazy in Love," Charles introduced the final song, which he called "one of my particular favorites." "It is 'Upside Down' by Diana Ross, and when I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played!" he explained.
Charles created "The King's Music Room" in honor of Commonwealth Day, saying in his introduction, "This is what I particularly wanted to share with you in this collection—songs which have brought me joy." He continued, "They evoke many different styles, and many different cultures. But all of them, like the family of Commonwealth nations, in their many different ways share the same love of life, in all its richness and diversity."
King Charles has met Beyoncé on a number of occasions, and clearly the former Destiny's Child star has had a huge impact on the monarch and his playlists.
