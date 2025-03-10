Princess Kate Makes Her Commonwealth Day Return in Historic Royal Pearls and a Scarlet Coat That Sends a Message

Princess Kate is back—and she's sticking to her fashion guns. The Princess of Wales made her first appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony since 2023 on Monday, March 10, wearing a familiar red coat dress by Catherine Walker along with pearls belonging to both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

The princess—joining Prince William, The King, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family—wore the same bow-trimmed outfit she's worn to several prior events as she headed to Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations. Kate last wore the bright red look under a cape for the 2023 South Korean state visit after debuting the coat at the 2022 Together at Christmas concert.

She also owns a black version of the elegant coat dress, having worn the Catherine Walker design to Prince Philip's 2021 funeral and a reception before Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. For Monday's Commonwealth Day event, the Princess of Wales paired her coat with repeat accessories, choosing a red Gina Foster hat, Miu Miu clutch and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

The princess's decision to repeat older pieces falls in line with her recent appearances. Following Kensington Palace's announcement that they preferred to focus on her work versus fashion, Princess Kate has worn older outfits, including a nearly 20-year-old jacket that she owned while dating Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2025 Commonwealth Day ceremony on March 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wore Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore her hair in soft curls for the ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her jewelry, the royal wore Queen Elizabeth's Japanese Pearl Choker necklace with a diamond clasp—the same piece she wore to both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's funerals. Princess Kate also honored her late-mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings.

This isn't the first time Kate has worn historic jewels to the event. For her last Commonwealth Day appearance, the Princess of Wales wore an elegant navy skirt suit by Erdem along with Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond drop earrings.

This year's Commonwealth Day theme is "Together We Thrive," with Buckingham Palace noting in a press release that the day is "rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace." One of the aims of Monday's ceremony is highlighting "the importance of fostering strong and connected communities," and performances from multiple Commonwealth nations were showcased during the event.

Missing from today's ceremony were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh; Duchess Sophie is currently visiting New York City and Monday marks the duke's 61st birthday.