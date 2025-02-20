Beyoncé's Shimmering White Corset Gown Is a Major Departure From Her New Gilded Aesthetic
She put her gold streak on pause.
It's a glorious morning to be a member of the Bey Hive, because their ruler Beyoncé has just made a major announcement (in a gorgeous look, no less). On Instagram, the star shared that her hair care brand Cécred will soon begin selling exclusively at Ulta—a right of passage for any aspiring beauty mogul. Starting April 6, fans will be able to secure the Beyoncé-backed products at their local beauty supply.
The "Love On Top" singer staged her big reveal via Reels, accompanying the news with a coinciding Cécred-inspired 'fit. She wore a Vivienne Westwood corset dress that featured a draped cowl neckline and an off-the-shoulder cut. Made of ivory satin, the angelic design was a tribute to the brand's all-neutral aesthetic. Though undeniably elegant, the number also flaunted a bit of thigh, thanks to a massive slit that stretched all the way up to the pop star's hip.
Stylist Shiona Turini chose accessories that were as minimalist as Beyoncé's brand aesthetic. She styled the gown with only a sole pair of diamond drop earrings.
Her glowy white gown was a notable deviation from Beyoncé's freshly-minted aesthetic, which I've lovingly dubbed her Gilded Era. She's been wearing golden dresses only for the past few months, debuting various iterations at the 2025 Grammy Awards, her Mufasa: The Lion King premiere, and Kelly Rowland's birthday celebration, to name a few.
The metallic kick is likely connected to her upcoming album, as the star is due to release the third and final installment of her three-part musical series any time now. Her white look, however, is part of her carefully-crafted beauty mogul aesthetic. In February of 2024, she launched the company with a white party, inviting guests to color-coordinate with her own ivory look.
If you're more aligned with Beyoncé's CEO vibe than her onstage outfits, scroll on to shop dresses inspired by her latest look.
Shop White Cowl Neck Gowns Inspired By Beyoncé
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
