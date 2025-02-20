It's a glorious morning to be a member of the Bey Hive, because their ruler Beyoncé has just made a major announcement (in a gorgeous look, no less). On Instagram, the star shared that her hair care brand Cécred will soon begin selling exclusively at Ulta—a right of passage for any aspiring beauty mogul. Starting April 6, fans will be able to secure the Beyoncé-backed products at their local beauty supply.

The "Love On Top" singer staged her big reveal via Reels, accompanying the news with a coinciding Cécred-inspired 'fit. She wore a Vivienne Westwood corset dress that featured a draped cowl neckline and an off-the-shoulder cut. Made of ivory satin, the angelic design was a tribute to the brand's all-neutral aesthetic. Though undeniably elegant, the number also flaunted a bit of thigh, thanks to a massive slit that stretched all the way up to the pop star's hip.

Stylist Shiona Turini chose accessories that were as minimalist as Beyoncé's brand aesthetic. She styled the gown with only a sole pair of diamond drop earrings.

Beyoncé announced her new Ulta exclusive in an ivory corset gown. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Her glowy white gown was a notable deviation from Beyoncé's freshly-minted aesthetic, which I've lovingly dubbed her Gilded Era. She's been wearing golden dresses only for the past few months, debuting various iterations at the 2025 Grammy Awards , her Mufasa: The Lion King premiere, and Kelly Rowland's birthday celebration, to name a few.

Beyonce wears a gold, bandana-printed gown at the 2025 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The metallic kick is likely connected to her upcoming album, as the star is due to release the third and final installment of her three-part musical series any time now. Her white look, however, is part of her carefully-crafted beauty mogul aesthetic. In February of 2024, she launched the company with a white party, inviting guests to color-coordinate with her own ivory look.

