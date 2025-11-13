Warning: Spoilers for The Golden Bachelor season 2 finale ahead. While ABC’s The Bachelor is best known for televised love stories and dramatic rose ceremonies, the long-running reality TV franchise also serves an important function: vacation inspo. Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor ended with a picturesque trip to paradise (no, not Paradise), as former NFL player Mel Owens and his final two contestants, Peg Munson and Cindy Angelcyk Cullers , headed to the Caribbean island of Antigua for the Fantasy Suites and finale. Mel’s installment of the hit dating show has been controversial , to say the least , so it was a welcome return to form that the season concluded with a tropical destination fans can immediately add to their bucket list.

As a diehard pop culture fan who has more than one reality TV filming location on her travel list, I jumped at the chance to visit the Golden Bachelor resorts for myself. For any members of Bachelor Nation forming their next holiday plans, read on for everything to know about the filming locations for The Golden Bachelor season 2, including the Antigua resorts that Mel, Peg, and Cindy visited.

Peg Munson takes a stroll on the Antigua beach in the Golden Bachelor season 2 finale. (Image credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

Where was the Mel Owens season of 'The Golden Bachelor' filmed?

The first five episodes of Golden Bachelor season 2 kept the contestants stateside, with production staying around the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California, near Malibu. Scenes were also filmed at the Orange County Fair in Southern California and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre near Morrison, Colorado.

Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, ahead of her final date with Mel, in the penultimate episode of Golden Bachelor season 2. (Image credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

Where was the 'Golden Bachelor' season 2 finale filmed?

In episode 6, The Golden Bachelor headed to the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, with production taking place on the larger of the two, Antigua. Season 2’s final two episodes were filmed across four Elite Island Resorts properties along the Long Bay on the island’s northeast coast: Hammock Cove Antigua , Galley Bay Resort & Spa , The Verandah Antigua , and Pineapple Beach Club Antigua .

Irina's Bistro at Hammock Cove Antigua. (Image credit: Courtesy of Hammock Cove Antigua)

Hammock Cove, which served as Mel’s home base, is a five-star, adults-only resort designed for romantic getaways. Each spacious private villa comes with its own private deck featuring a plunge pool and ocean views, as well as an all-inclusive wet bar stocked with drinks. The property also features several restaurants—one of which hosts a Michelin-caliber seven-course meal—a luxurious spa, a private beach and boardwalk, six pickleball courts, and activities including cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and candlelit gazebo dinners. During my stay in mid-November (outside the peak travel season from December to June), the resort has been quiet and tranquil…aside from the sounds of nature, which I became acclimated to over time. (Shout out to the tree frogs .)

The other three all-inclusive resorts feature similar rooms and amenities, with Galley Bay, The Verandah, and Pineapple Beach Club all offering beachfront villas or suites, excellent dining and spas, and leisure sports and water activities. I highly recommend visiting any of the spas for a relaxing massage, as well as booking a catamaran tour; my mini-cruise included drinks, charcuterie, and a visit to an island.

The beaches and villas at The Verandah Antigua. (Image credit: Courtesy of The Verandah)

More specifically, while Mel stayed at Hammock Cove (see all the scenes at the start of episode 5), Peg and Cindy stayed in suites at the Verandah. Mel and Peg’s Fantasy Suite (the only one in the season) took place in a premium beachfront suite at Galley Bay. Mel and Cindy’s snorkeling date took place at Antigua’s Stingray City , a shallow area in the North Sound where stingrays gather to feed on squid. And for Antigua’s version of the classic dune-buggy date, Mel and Peg appear to head to a scenic area on the west side of the island, near the capital city, St. John’s .

Meanwhile, Mel and Cindy’s eventful dinner together, which ended with her declining the Fantasy Suite and leaving the show, took place on the boardwalk at Hammock Cove. The scenes featuring Mel’s family in the finale seem to have been filmed at Pineapple Beach Club, and of course, the Final Rose ceremony, where Mel gave Peg a promise ring, took place on a small private outcropping of the shoreline.

An aerial view of Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pineapple Beach Club)

According to Kayak rates for late October/early November 2025, both The Verandah and Pineapple Beach Club average around $500 per night, while Galley Bay came in around $1,300, and Hammock Cove averaged around $1,900 per night. All four resorts often offer discounts, and from May to October 2026, they’ll have special Golden Getaway deals.