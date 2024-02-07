King Charles "Desperately Wants to Reconcile" With Prince Harry, Royal Expert Claims

After years of discord, King Charles and Prince Harry appear to be well poised for a full reconciliation.
While it's awful for both of them that it took the King's cancer diagnosis to precipitate this renewed closeness, the foundation had already been laid after they shared a "warm" phone call on Charles' birthday last November.
After Harry flew straight over to the U.K. from California when he learned that his dad had cancer, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the King "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry," as well as build a real bond with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"The King would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl continued.
"However brief that meeting may have been, I think it's absolutely fundamental and important and healing the rift between father and son."
She added, "I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son. I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
Nicholl also implied that learning of his dad's illness is likely to have made Harry put their differences in perspective.
"I think when someone has a serious health scare like this, it does make you reassess things, and I think that's why Harry got on the first flight he could," the expert said.
Meanwhile, Nicholl—like every other royal source out there—doubts that Harry will reconcile with his older brother Prince William during his time in the U.K. or any time soon after that. Exhibit A: The Duke of Sussex stayed in a London hotel on Tuesday night for lack of a "formal invitation" to stay on royal property. Yeesh.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Stays the Night in London Hotel, Prince William Still Doesn't "Trust" Him
The situation can't be easy for either of them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Emily Blunt Said She and the 'Devil Wears Prada' Cast Are "Good" Without a Sequel
Not everything needs a sequel, y'know?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
FYI, Taylor Swift's New Album Release Date Is VERY Joe Alwyn-Coded
So much for being excluded from the narrative, amirite?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This Royal Family Member Urged King Charles to Break Royal Protocol and Come Forward with His Cancer Diagnosis
It’s in stark contrast to Charles' grandfather King George VI, who died 72 years ago today from cancer—of which the public was totally unaware.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Isn’t King Charles Revealing His Specific Type of Cancer? His Former Communications Secretary Explains
While of course we’d all like to know, the reason makes sense.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Lands in London Amidst King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis
Harry wasted no time heading to his father’s side after the shocking announcement.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is Traveling to the U.K. Imminently to Be with Father King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis
The King personally told both of his sons that he had been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirms
The cancer was discovered during his corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate just 10 days ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla Faces an Uphill Battle Getting King Charles to Indulge in Some R&R Following Procedure and Is Being “Very Strict” with Him
In addition to his wife, the King’s staff is reportedly worried about how much he works.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Sparks Minor Concern by Staying an Extra Night in Hospital
As Princess Kate gets discharged from The London Clinic, the King’s expected two night stay there has turned into three.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Apparently Visited Princess Kate Ahead of His Surgery in the Same Hospital
She's got lots of support.
By Iris Goldsztajn