King Charles Jokes About When He "Drops Dead" and Reveals He's Got "Endless Plates and Screws" in His Body During Veterans Visit
The King made cracks about his health while visiting a clinic ahead of Remembrance Day.
King Charles has been battling cancer since early 2024, but he clearly hasn't let his health struggles stop his sense of humor. On Wednesday, November 5, The King visited Chatfield Health Care in London to learn about the special services they provide for veterans. During his visit, timed ahead of the Royal Family's Remembrance Day events this weekend, His Majesty joked about the metal in his body while speaking to a man recovering from arm fractures.
The King spoke with David Wiggins, who broke his wrist and elbow after falling off his bike and needed to get metal plates in arm. "Are they keeping that under control? I'm so glad," The King said, via Hello!. He added, "I've got endless plates and screws in my arm as well. All that's left of you when you drop dead is 'Made in Switzerland.'"
The monarch has experienced his fair share of injuries over the years due to falling off his horse. In 1990, he broke his elbow after falling during a polo match, and in 2001, he suffered from a fractured shoulder after taking a spill off his horse in the middle of a fox hunt. Per Hello!, the then-Prince of Wales had to undergo a three-hour-long operation in 1990, which resulted in a weeklong hospital stay—and some of the aforementioned "plates and screws."
King Charles enjoyed tea with Wiggins and four other veterans during his visit to Chatfield Health Care, speaking about how they've been helped by the facility. "I'm so glad, I hadn't realized there was this marvelous effort in specializing with veterans in GP practices which is clearly making a big difference," the monarch said.
His visit comes ahead of a busy few days for the Royal Family. On Saturday, The King, Queen and other members of the Royal Family will attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual concert held at the Royal Albert Hall. Sunday marks the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in London, and on Remembrance Day, which falls on Tuesday, November 11, numerous senior royals—including Princess Kate—will carry out solo engagements to honor veterans.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is visiting Toronto at the moment, having met with the Queen's Own Rifles and the Royal Regiment of Canada, as well as personnel from one of the Royal Canadian Navy's largest reserve divisions. The Duke of Sussex was invited by True Patriot Love, Canada’s national foundation for the military and veteran community.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.