King Charles Had a “Very Emotional” Private Lunch with Princess Kate the Day Before She Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis to the World

Last Thursday, March 21—one day before the Princess of Wales announced via video message that she is battling cancer—King Charles traveled from London out to Windsor Castle to have lunch with his daughter-in-law.
Both Charles and Kate are battling cancer—the exact type and stage for both are heretofore unknown and will likely remain so—and both found out about their respective cancer diagnoses after undergoing procedures for other, separate health issues. To some, that Thursday lunch at Windsor Castle symbolized two of the most famous people globally breaking bread; at its core, though, was just a father-in-law and a daughter-in-law, enmeshed in a health struggle neither could have asked for or predicted, making sure the other was doing okay both physically but also emotionally, as the eyes of the world are upon them both.
“It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this,” a source told The Sun. “The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer. They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis.”
Indeed, it’s almost eerie how similar the two royals’ experience is and how in tandem it all is. On Tuesday, January 16, Kate underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic; news of the surgery was announced the next day, as well as news—just 90 minutes later—that the King would also spend time at The London Clinic that month, he for a routine procedure for a benign enlarged prostate on January 26. Both Charles and Kate were discharged from hospital on Monday, January 29 and one week later, the King announced that cancer had been found through the prostate procedure. He commenced treatment for cancer that same day, Monday, February 5.
Meanwhile, Kate was recovering at home at Adelaide Cottage when, on or around Tuesday, February 27—the same day that her husband, Prince William, pulled out of a planned appearance at his godfather King Constantine’s memorial service—Kate learned that cancer had been detected after her surgery. A dramatic month followed, with a Mother’s Day photo controversy, endless conspiracy theories, and, finally, on Friday, March 22, a heartfelt video message telling the world intimate details about what was going on in her life, intentionally timed to line up with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Easter break from Lambrook School.
The day before, as the King left lunch with the Princess of Wales, he left “feeling very emotional,” The Sun reports. A source added of the two that “They are very close, and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”
The Sun reports that “Charles had been made aware of Kate’s cancer struggle before he traveled from London for the lunch.” After her video message was released, a statement from Buckingham Palace applauded Kate’s bravery, reading “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Erin Andrews Says She Wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to "Get Married So Bad"
The NFL tight end credits the sports reporter for encouraging the pop star to "give him a shot."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kate Middleton Wrote "Every Word" of Her Speech Announcing She Has Cancer, Source Claims
Prince William is said to be “extremely proud of his wife."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Learned About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis at the Same Time as "the Rest of the World," Sources Claim
"They had no idea."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince William Suddenly Dropped Out His Godfather’s Memorial Service Amid Kate's Diagnosis
He was set to do a reading at the ceremony honoring his godfather, King Constantine of Greece.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
How the World Is Reacting to Kate Middleton's Health News
World leaders and celebrities alike rushed to offer their sympathies to the princess and her family.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kate Middleton Carefully Chose the Day She Would Reveal Her Cancer Diagnosis
Friday is an important milestone for Kate and William's children.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Actually Hired a Psychic to Solve the Kate Middleton Mystery
“I talked to my psychic, and she had a lot to say.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Rose Hanbury Sends Legal Notice to Stephen Colbert Over Prince William Affair Joke on ‘The Late Show’
Kate Middleton may also have a lawsuit of her own on her hands.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
You May Not See Her Doing It, But Kate Middleton Is Very Much Still Working on Behalf of the Royal Family from Home, Kensington Palace Says
In a rare statement, KP made clear that Kate is still serving the Firm even as she recovers from surgery in January.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Paid the Tab for Soldiers to Enjoy 700 Pints of Guinness After Being Forced to Miss Out on St. Patrick’s Day Parade This Year
“Members from the Irish Guards gave three cheers to absent Kate.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Being “Left Out of Any Details Regarding Kate”
The Prince and Princess of Wales have a tighter-than-ever circle around them as Kate recovers from abdominal surgery.
By Marie Claire Editors Published