Prince Andrew has been fighting to stay at his Windsor estate, Royal Lodge, for years now, but on Sunday, October 26, the Sun reported that Andrew has agreed to move out—with some very specific conditions. According to the outlet, the prince has asked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, and wants ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to live at nearby Adelaide Cottage after Prince William and his family relocate to Forest Lodge next month.

The prince has been involved in "exit talks" with Buckingham Palace after he announced on October 17 that he'd no longer be using his Duke of York title. However, when it comes to his new living arrangements, a friend of Sarah and Andrew's told the Sun, "No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the palace yet."

Prince Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge in the two decades he's lived there, according to a lease obtained by the Times . The prince stepped down as a full-time working royal in 2019 following public outrage over his association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and with fresh information about their friendship having recently come to light, U.K. government officials have called for his titles to be officially removed.

Prince Andrew is seen at the Royal Chapel of All Saints on his Royal Lodge property. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Protestors are seen outside the gates of Royal Lodge last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands," a source told the Sun. "He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up."

Despite the fact they've been divorced longer than they were ever married, Ferguson still lives with Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge. However, it seems their unusual situation is about to end. "It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways," a source told the paper. "But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both."

Frogmore Cottage has been unoccupied since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out in 2022, having taken over the property after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved their family to California in 2020. And the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently busy packing up Adelaide Cottage, with reports indicating they hope to be moved into their new Windsor mansion, Forest Lodge, by November 5.

As the Sun reported, "Neither house would need renovations or cost taxpayers more on security as they lie within the Windsor Castle security perimeter." However, it's unclear if Ferguson would be offered a residence as she hasn't been a working royal since the late '90s.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's Crown Estate and if there's any taxpayer responsibility, that would be extremely controversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.