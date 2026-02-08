Why King Charles Has Been Left With "No Choice," After Queen Elizabeth's "Support" of Ex-Prince Andrew Was Called Into Question
"Dealing with you was 'unwise.'"
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
King Charles has been forced to make some tough decisions in recent months. In late 2025, the monarch demoted his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Following the release of additional files related to Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The King has allegedly been left with "no choice" but to act swiftly.
Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained, "I think The King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way he's kind of got no choice." Larcombe continued, "Andrew can't end up homeless and on the streets, much as the public might like that to happen."
The royal expert elaborated, "But what can Andrew do? He can't get a job somewhere. He can't deliver parcels to make ends meet. He's sort of stuck so King Charles will still financially support him, but what that will look like, who knows?"
Larcombe also suggested that new revelations contained in the latest release from the Epstein files are particularly damning to the ex-Duke of York. "I think with the latest tranche of emails, it definitely just stinks, it's rotten, you know," he told the outlet.
Meanwhile, Epstein's emails also allegedly revealed Queen Elizabeth's undying support of her son, Andrew, in spite of his connection to a convicted sex offender.
As reported by GB News, Andrew's former advisor David Stern told Epstein in an email on March 9, 2011, "PA [Prince Andrew] has full support of his mom, only dealing with you was 'unwise.'"
It seems as though King Charles's ex-Prince Andrew problem is far from over.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.