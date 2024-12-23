King Charles Is "Sad" Sarah Ferguson Canceled Sandringham Christmas Plans After "Many Years in Exile"
"This will be a blow for Fergie."
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson won't be traveling to Sandringham to spend Christmas with the Royal Family. And according to one royal expert, King Charles is likely feeling quite sad that the Duchess of York won't be in attendance.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed Ferguson's decision to withdraw from visiting Sandringham for Christmas in an interview with OK! (via GB News). "This will be a blow for Fergie," she explained. "She was so effusive last Christmas and was clearly delighted to be included in the family festivities after so many years in exile."
However, Ferguson has continually made it clear that she will stand by Prince Andrew, no matter what. So if the Duke of York is required to take a step back from official royal events, it seems that Ferguson will continue do the same. "But her loyalty has always been to Andrew and she will stick by his side... wherever they spend the day," Bond explained.
It's been reported that the Duke and Duchess of York are planning to spend Christmas at their home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Bond also noted that the monarch is likely to be sad that Ferguson can't attend his Christmas party at Sandringham. "I think The King has a soft spot for Fergie, especially after their shared cancer experience," the royal correspondent explained. "She always brings a spot of fun to proceedings." Bond continued, "So he will probably be a little sad that she will now stay away from Sandringham, to stand shoulder to shoulder with her ex."
Royal editor Rebecca English recently appeared on Mail+'s "Palace Confidential," where she sang Ferguson's praises, particularly following Andrew's scandals. "Sarah, the Duchess of York has literally saved Christmas for the Royal Family," English said. "If it hadn't have been for his ex-wife having a quiet word in his ear," then the holiday season could have been pretty disastrous."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
