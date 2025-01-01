Prince Louis' Hilarious Christmas Day Hijinks Had the Entire Crowd at Sandringham Laughing

Kate and William's youngest son never misses an opportunity to cause chaos.

Prince Louis wears a navy overcoat and a suit to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Royal fans waiting for the Royal Family to emerge from St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Christmas Day got a front row seat to Prince Louis' latest naughty antics. Princess Kate and Prince William's youngest son reportedly demonstrated his brilliant sense of humor in the best way during the Royal Family's Christmas morning church service.

As reported by The Sun, royal fans waiting outside of the church in Sandringham listened to the festive service via loud speakers. During the sermon, Rev. Canon Paul Williams reportedly showed the crowd a Terry's Chocolate Orange, a traditional festive U.K. treat, which is formed in segments, just like the fruit. After asking the congregation if they knew how to separate the segments, he said, "You have to tap it and unwrap it." And that's when Prince Louis stepped in to make everyone laugh.

According to royal fans listening outside, Williams instructed Prince Louis to "just drop" the chocolate item on the floor. The instruction was "followed by a loud bang as the treat slammed into the floor," per The Sun. It would seem that Louis was perhaps a little over enthusiastic in "dropping" the Chocolate Orange, which reportedly caused a lot of laughter.

Prince Louis' comedy routine wasn't the only unforgettable thing to occur at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Princess Kate and Queen Camilla twinned in matching green outfits. King Charles' "hot equerry" was on hand to help Kate carry gifts from royal fans. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were showered in gifts by well-wishers. And Princess Kate's decision to interact with everyone in the crowd drew comparisons to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton wears forest green to attend church on Christmas Day in Sandringham with her family, including daughter Princess Charlotte, who wore her hair the same as her mom

Prince Louis reportedly made everyone at church laugh.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meanwhile, royal author Ingrid Seward spoke to Hello! magazine about the difficulties Prince Louis and his siblings have overcome following their mom Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis in 2024. "Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year," Seward said. "I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year," the royal expert explained.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

