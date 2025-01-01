Prince Louis' Hilarious Christmas Day Hijinks Had the Entire Crowd at Sandringham Laughing

Royal fans waiting for the Royal Family to emerge from St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Christmas Day got a front row seat to Prince Louis' latest naughty antics. Princess Kate and Prince William's youngest son reportedly demonstrated his brilliant sense of humor in the best way during the Royal Family's Christmas morning church service.

As reported by The Sun, royal fans waiting outside of the church in Sandringham listened to the festive service via loud speakers. During the sermon, Rev. Canon Paul Williams reportedly showed the crowd a Terry's Chocolate Orange, a traditional festive U.K. treat, which is formed in segments, just like the fruit. After asking the congregation if they knew how to separate the segments, he said, "You have to tap it and unwrap it." And that's when Prince Louis stepped in to make everyone laugh.

According to royal fans listening outside, Williams instructed Prince Louis to "just drop" the chocolate item on the floor. The instruction was "followed by a loud bang as the treat slammed into the floor," per The Sun. It would seem that Louis was perhaps a little over enthusiastic in "dropping" the Chocolate Orange, which reportedly caused a lot of laughter.

Prince Louis' comedy routine wasn't the only unforgettable thing to occur at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Princess Kate and Queen Camilla twinned in matching green outfits. King Charles' "hot equerry" was on hand to help Kate carry gifts from royal fans. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were showered in gifts by well-wishers. And Princess Kate's decision to interact with everyone in the crowd drew comparisons to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Prince Louis reportedly made everyone at church laugh. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meanwhile, royal author Ingrid Seward spoke to Hello! magazine about the difficulties Prince Louis and his siblings have overcome following their mom Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis in 2024. "Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year," Seward said. "I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year," the royal expert explained.