King Charles Just Spent $3.9 Million on the House Next Door to Queen Camilla's Private Home
Camilla is reportedly "grateful and relieved" after her husband made the expensive purchase.
King Charles reportedly just spent $3.9 million to live next door to his wife, Queen Camilla.
Queen Camilla is apparently feeling "grateful and relieved" after her husband made the expensive purchase, per the Daily Mail. Camilla retained her own property, Raymill in Wiltshire, after marrying The King of England. According to the outlet, Camilla regards the home as "her cherished sanctuary away from the public glare."
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source alleged that Camilla had been experiencing "great anxiety" after the house next door to her home was listed for sale. Amid proposals to turn The Old Mill into a wedding venue, King Charles reportedly knew he needed to act. "Think of it—dozens of wedding guests carousing every weekend just the other side of her fence," the source said.
The King allegedly used "private funds" to acquire the property for close to $3.9 million. Instead of a wedding venue, the property will instead house a "security-vetted tenant," who is no threat to Queen Camilla's safety, the outlet reported.
"The new arrangement is a pragmatic solution, being both a sound financial investment and a way of maintaining Her Majesty's privacy, protection and continued enjoyment of her much-loved home, without any public funds being used," the Daily Mail's source explained. "I know how grateful and relieved she is, not least given all the additional stresses and anxieties of the past year."
When carrying out official duties, Camilla spends time at Charles's homes, which include Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and Clarence House in London. According to the outlet, Queen Camilla's friends have previously noted that the royal "can be herself" when she's at her private home.
A source told the outlet, "She has her horses, she walks her dogs, and she loves spending time with her family." They continued, "This business with her neighbor was frankly the last thing she needed."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
