Kate Middleton Is Confirmed to Make a Major New Royal Appearance With King Charles and Queen Camilla

Princess Kate has kept a low profile over the past year as she's battled cancer, but now that she's in remission, the royal has returned to more regular duties. From visiting the hospital where she received chemotherapy to taking a group of kids to the National Portrait Gallery, the Princess of Wales has been slowly moving back into a more normal routine—and now she has her biggest appearance since the holidays on the calendar.

On Wednesday, March 5, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will join The King, Queen Camilla and Prince William—along with other members of the Royal Family—for the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony on March 10. The princess will attend the event at Westminster Abbey to honor the 56 independent member countries of the Commonwealth, with this year's theme titled "Together We Thrive."

"Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities," the palace noted in a press release.

Princess Kate, seen during a 2022 engagement with The King and Queen, will join the family on Commonwealth Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess is pictured at Commonwealth Day 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she was pictured in the car with Prince William that day, the Princess of Wales missed last year's Commonwealth Day ceremony, announcing later that month that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

The King, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales will also be joined by Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the event.

The last time the Princess of Wales attended Commonwealth Day was in 2023, when she wore a stunning navy skirt suit by Erdem. The annual service also famously marked the last official duty as senior royals for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who took part in the March 2020 service just before COVID-19 shut the world down.

