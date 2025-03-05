Kate Middleton Is Confirmed to Make a Major New Royal Appearance With King Charles and Queen Camilla
Mark your calendars.
Princess Kate has kept a low profile over the past year as she's battled cancer, but now that she's in remission, the royal has returned to more regular duties. From visiting the hospital where she received chemotherapy to taking a group of kids to the National Portrait Gallery, the Princess of Wales has been slowly moving back into a more normal routine—and now she has her biggest appearance since the holidays on the calendar.
On Wednesday, March 5, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will join The King, Queen Camilla and Prince William—along with other members of the Royal Family—for the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony on March 10. The princess will attend the event at Westminster Abbey to honor the 56 independent member countries of the Commonwealth, with this year's theme titled "Together We Thrive."
"Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities," the palace noted in a press release.
Although she was pictured in the car with Prince William that day, the Princess of Wales missed last year's Commonwealth Day ceremony, announcing later that month that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.
The King, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales will also be joined by Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the event.
The last time the Princess of Wales attended Commonwealth Day was in 2023, when she wore a stunning navy skirt suit by Erdem. The annual service also famously marked the last official duty as senior royals for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who took part in the March 2020 service just before COVID-19 shut the world down.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
