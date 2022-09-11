Princess Beatrice Likely Has an Important New Role in King Charles III’s Monarchy

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice, the niece of King Charles III and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is set to receive an important role in her uncle’s monarchy, PEOPLE reports.

Beatrice is set to become one of Charles’ four Counsellors of State, allowing her to stand in for the king at Privy Council meetings, sign routine documents, and receive the credentials of new ambassadors to the U.K., according to the outlet.

The Telegraph reports that Beatrice—married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since 2020 and the mother of daughter Sienna, who turns one on September 18—will likely become a Counsellor of State based off the 1937 Regency Act. The act states the monarch’s spouse (so, in Charles’ case, Camilla) and the next four adults in the line of succession over the age of 21 can carry out business on behalf of the monarch. Though Beatrice is currently ninth in the line of succession, she is the fourth adult over the age of 21, following cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and her father, Prince Andrew. (William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet, are all nine years old or younger.)

“There are a number of ‘core constitutional functions’ that cannot be delegated to Counsellors of State, however—including Commonwealth matters, the dissolving of Parliament (unless expressly instructed to do so by the King), the creation of peers, and appointing a new Prime Minister,” PEOPLE reports.

Under Queen Elizabeth II, the Counsellors of State were her husband, Prince Philip (until his death in April 2021), as well as Charles, William, Harry, and Andrew. Though events of recent years put pressure on the Queen to replace Harry and Andrew with other working royals, the Queen never changed the lineup.

In addition to being a princess of the United Kingdom and now, likely a Counsellor of State, through her marriage to Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice is also an Italian Contessa and Nobile Donna. Her husband Edo shared a personal tribute to Her Majesty on Instagram, writing “incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”