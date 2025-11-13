Sharon and Jack Osbourne Share the Surprising Gesture King Charles Made to Their Family: "He's Got a Good Heart"
"He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy in the past."
Ozzy Osbourne's family has released the first episode of their "Osbournes Podcast" since the late rocker died of a heart attack in July, and during their emotional conversation, Jack Osbourne revealed that King Charles has reached out to them with condolences.
"We got a lovely letter from the King," Jack, 40, shared in the episode. Mom Sharon added, "Our King, now we're talking. Our King is an amazing person. He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many, many people."
Sharon, 73, praised The King, adding, "Now here's a man that does know what's going on in the street with people. Not just politics, not just you know, here's a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many, many, many things."
Sharon and Ozzy shared laughs with The King, then the Prince of Wales, in 2006 during the 30th anniversary concert for The Prince's Trust, and Sharon shared that King Charles has made plenty of gestures for Ozzy over the years, including sending happy birthday greetings.
"He's got a good heart. He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy in the past," she added, explaining that The King reached out "when Ozzy was sick" and when he had a "motorbike accident."
"He is a good, caring man with a good heart," Sharon said. "Ozzy, as me, we're royalists. And that's it." She added, "We respect him, we respect his family...And he, again, took the time out of his day to write us, have it hand-delivered to us, a note from The King for Ozzy's passing with his condolences, and that says so much."
The Osbournes also expressed how thrilled they were when The King's Band of the Coldstream Guards performed "Paranoid" during the Changing of the Guard after Ozzy's death.
Along with talking about the Royal Family, Jack played a voicemail from President Trump, who expressed his own condolences for the family. He called Ozzy "amazing," sharing that he was "unique in every way and talented."
