Listen, if Meghan Markle became my new cousin, I'd be following in her fashion footsteps, too. While attending an event in London on Wednesday night to honor the late Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, Princess Eugenie wore the same Aquazzura heels that Meghan wore when she and Harry announced their engagement.

While Meghan paired the shoes with a white Line the Label wrap coat and emerald green dress underneath, Eugenie wore an Osman three-quarter-sleeve asymmetrical dress (you can shop it here) in a different shade of green. The nude, strappy heels can go with practically anything, and both royals looked great in their respective outfits.

Meghan is a big fan of the Italian shoe brand. She also chose to wear a pair of white Aquazzura pumps for her wedding, and re-wore them to the late Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale's wedding in June.



Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Getty Images

Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if Eugenie wears Aquazzura heels for her special day, too. Princess Eugenie is set to marry longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October. Like Harry and Meghan, they're also planning to invite members of the public to share their special day with them. The only downside: You have to be a resident of the U.K. in order to be considered.

