Emerald Fennell didn't cast Charli xcx in her book-to-film adaptation of Wuthering Heights, but composing its leading songs secured the pop star's spot on the press tour. On January 28 alone, she matched Margot Robbie's energy with not one, not two, but three separate step-and-repeats. Prepare to "fall in love again and again" with each one.

For her first official Wuthering Heights event, Charli joined Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Fennell at a Beverly Hills junket. She posed for photographers wearing a vintage knit cardigan and camisole from John Galliano Fall 2003. Sheer lace sleeves and floral embroidery attached her two-piece to the film's gothic Victorian glamour, while the black color combination made it just brat-core enough.

Stylist Chris Horan paired it with a black Saint Laurent midi skirt. The entire calf-grazing pencil skirt was crafted from loose Pointelle viscose, making it partially transparent. Matching Christian Louboutin pumps—specifically the Miss Z model inspired by Zendaya—proved she studied her press tour predecessors.

Charli xcx started her packed press tour day in vintage John Galliano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, Charli turned her press style on its head with a custom Vivienne Westwood ballgown. She looked every bit an indie-sleaze princess in the corseted, square-neck style, featuring cloud-like pannier petticoats atop each hip. Muted gold tulle draped delicately across the bustier, beyond each statement hip, and onto an elongated train, while the skirt's center remained open.

The pop star channeled her inner princess in Vivienne Westwood at the Wuthering Heights premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not associate the Grammy winner's signature aesthetic with dresses this voluminous. Low-rise jeans, distressed leather, and utilitarian accessories come to mind instead. Even so, Charli's pulled off a ballgown or two in her time. See her in custom Saint Laurent leather and tiered Jean Paul Gaultier x Ludovic De Saint Sernin tulle at 2025's Academy Museum Gala and Grammy Awards, respectively.

She's no newbie to beautiful red carpet ballgowns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to her Wuthering Heights kickoff. In true Charli form, the evening concluded with the after-party at Chateau Marmont. She arrived in a plunging little black dress and the same Christian Louboutin red-bottoms. The understated slip allowed her Darius Jewels sparklers to take center stage, beginning with a $96,400 diamond-drop chain necklace. Next, the "365" singer frosted each hand in marquise, old-mine, and cushion-cut diamonds. The yellow—and most expensive—gemstone would set you back $134,000.

Charli ended the night in the ultimate party pick: a classic LBD. (Image credit: Backgrid)

2026 seems to be following the same fate as 2025: It's Charli xcx's year. On January 30, her feature film debut, mockumentary The Moment, will hit theaters. (She just finished promoting it at the Sundance Film Festival last week.) By Valentine's Day, Wuthering Heights will be out. So, prepare yourself: Your Instagram feed now belongs to Charli and her press tour attire.