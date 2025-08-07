Princess Anne Is The Ultimate Horse Girl in Diplomatic Green Outfit and Symbolic $20,000 Brooch During Ireland Visit

Royals and horses go hand in hand, but no one epitomizes the horse girl aesthetic more than Princess Anne. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter inherited her mom's love of all things equestrian—and was an Olympic competitor to boot—and on Thursday, August 7, she traveled to Ireland for a very on-brand outing. The Princess Royal, 74, also took a cue from the late Queen's fashion playbook for her Irish adventure, wearing shades of green while visiting the 150th Dublin Horse Show.

Diplomatic dressing is a key part of royal visits, and Princess Anne represented Ireland's flag by wearing a dark green skirt with a mint-hued blazer while meeting with Ireland's president, Michael Higgins, and first lady Sabina Higgins. She accessorized with a blue and green scarf and a very appropriate brooch—a diamond-studded gold horse pin she's been wearing since the '80s.

Noting that the brooch "aligns with her deep passion for horses and her successful equestrian career," Steven Stone Jewelers estimates that the Princess Royal's favorite horse brooch is valued at £15,000 or roughly $20,000.

Princess Anne met with Ireland's president, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife Sabina Higgins before the horse show. (Image credit: The Royal Family/X)

Princess Anne met with members of Riding for the Disabled Ireland. (Image credit: The Royal Family/X)

The Princess Royal met some horses during the event. (Image credit: The Royal Family/X)

After her presidential meeting, the princess headed to the Dublin Horse Show, meeting with competitors, horses and an organization that's been close to her heart for decades.

The Princess Royal has been involved with Riding for the Disabled since 1971, having served its patron before becoming president in 1985. During the horse show, she spoke with members of the organization, which gives young people and adults with disabilities opportunities in riding and carriage driving along with equine therapy and other services.

Per the Royal Family, she also met with a local charity called Festina Lenté, which provides equine-assisted learning and therapy services, and toured an exhibition on the history of the horse show as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

