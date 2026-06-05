I'd give anything to be on the Kylie Cosmetics brand trip right now. I wouldn't even need the logo-printed beach bags or the new Watermelon Lip Butter. As long as I had a front-row seat to Kylie Jenner's vacation outfits—specifically her leopard-print skirt set—I'd leave happy, with an entire suitcase's worth of summer style inspiration.

Jenner arrived in Turks and Caicos just a few days ago. By June 5, a cut-out Jacquemus dress, the heeled flip-flops trend, and enough bikinis to live on the island had already graced her Instagram grid. But on the off chance she wasn't styling a swimsuit, her beachwear showed the same amount of skin.

Jenner's au natural tan was on full display beneath her latest matching set. The initial piece—an off-the-shoulder, ultra-cropped top—elevated the bandeau swimsuit trend for a night out. It wasn't nearly as skintight as the bandeaus she styled by the beach, though.

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Kylie Jenner wore the leopard-print trend on vacation in Turks and Caicos. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Then, Jenner left her entire waist alone. She even opted out of belly chains (a summer staple for her), despite stacking one over her metallic silver bikini the day prior. Instead, the It girl let her matching maxi skirt do all the talking.

Its low-slung waistband and ruffled asymmetrical train posed the same question as her top: "Is the pattern sheer, or just purposefully faded?" The skirt stretched just far enough to set her apart from other fashion girls on vacation—without stepping into Met Gala train territory.

Another angle proved the two-piece shined in Turks and Caicos. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner reserved her leopard-print look for a post-swim excursion. But on June 3, her neon pink bikini brought another season-defying pattern to the beach: snakeskin.

Miles away from the Kylie Cosmetics villa, her fellow fashion girls are holding down the leopard fort in street style. Alexa Chung's heeled flip-flops made a suede leopard splash at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival; Rihanna's Dior coat in Paris was cut from the same cloth; and Jennifer Lopez copied Anya Taylor-Joy with Balmain's wild take on the fringe trend.

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I didn't receive an invite to Jenner's brand trip this time. But the latter A-listers proved I don't need the Turks and Caicos sun to pull off leopard print. It certainly wouldn't hurt, though.

Shop Leopard-Print Skirt Sets Inspired by Kylie Jenner

TOPICS Kylie Jenner