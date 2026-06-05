Bye, Bikinis—Kylie Jenner's Turks and Caicos Twist on the Leopard Print Trend Is Wildly Chic
Her Turks and Caicos trip is giving me endless fashion FOMO.
I'd give anything to be on the Kylie Cosmetics brand trip right now. I wouldn't even need the logo-printed beach bags or the new Watermelon Lip Butter. As long as I had a front-row seat to Kylie Jenner's vacation outfits—specifically her leopard-print skirt set—I'd leave happy, with an entire suitcase's worth of summer style inspiration.
Jenner arrived in Turks and Caicos just a few days ago. By June 5, a cut-out Jacquemus dress, the heeled flip-flops trend, and enough bikinis to live on the island had already graced her Instagram grid. But on the off chance she wasn't styling a swimsuit, her beachwear showed the same amount of skin.
Jenner's au natural tan was on full display beneath her latest matching set. The initial piece—an off-the-shoulder, ultra-cropped top—elevated the bandeau swimsuit trend for a night out. It wasn't nearly as skintight as the bandeaus she styled by the beach, though.
Then, Jenner left her entire waist alone. She even opted out of belly chains (a summer staple for her), despite stacking one over her metallic silver bikini the day prior. Instead, the It girl let her matching maxi skirt do all the talking.
Its low-slung waistband and ruffled asymmetrical train posed the same question as her top: "Is the pattern sheer, or just purposefully faded?" The skirt stretched just far enough to set her apart from other fashion girls on vacation—without stepping into Met Gala train territory.
Jenner reserved her leopard-print look for a post-swim excursion. But on June 3, her neon pink bikini brought another season-defying pattern to the beach: snakeskin.
Miles away from the Kylie Cosmetics villa, her fellow fashion girls are holding down the leopard fort in street style. Alexa Chung's heeled flip-flops made a suede leopard splash at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival; Rihanna's Dior coat in Paris was cut from the same cloth; and Jennifer Lopez copied Anya Taylor-Joy with Balmain's wild take on the fringe trend.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
I didn't receive an invite to Jenner's brand trip this time. But the latter A-listers proved I don't need the Turks and Caicos sun to pull off leopard print. It certainly wouldn't hurt, though.
Shop Leopard-Print Skirt Sets Inspired by Kylie Jenner
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.