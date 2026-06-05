Kylie Jenner has yet to run out of ways to personalize the French manicure.

This week, Jenner treated her friends and family to a Kylie Cosmetics-sponsored vacation to an undisclosed island. A few days in the sun for a beach vacation obviously calls for a fresh, summery manicure to match the vibes, and since the beauty founder has never been one to pass up an opportunity to wear fun nail art, she came prepared with a unique, vacation-y take on French tips.

For the trip, Jenner wore a long, oval-shaped manicure featuring a baby pink base color. The tips of her nails were embellished with pink and silver studs in various sizes to give the illusion of a French manicure. She also gave her toes the French tip treatment, but instead of wearing traditional white, she swapped the shade for a metallic silver.

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French tips have been a go-to nail design for Jenner over the last several months, likely because it's a look that's insanely easy to customize with various colors and nail enhancements. For weekend two of Coachella, for example, she traded in the colorful, floral manicure she wore the previous week for a classic French manicure with silver studs, and later, she got rid of the white tips entirely and replaced them with silver glitter. A few months before that, she celebrated the 10th birthday of Kylie Cosmetics by wearing a sparkly teal French manicure in honor of the teal hair color she popularized during her King Kylie era.

The great thing about the French manicure is that it's not a seasonal nail design and can be worn during any time of year. That said, summer is a great time to experiment and add different elements to the design like polka dots and rhinestones if that's what you desire.

To get a studded French manicure similar to Kylie Jenner's, read ahead to shop some essentials.

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TOPICS Kylie Jenner