Prince Harry Makes a Brief but Meaningful Appearance in Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'

In her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex enlists the help of friends and family to create recipes, mix cocktails, and throw events to bring people together. Even though Prince Harry doesn't appear often in wife Meghan Markle's new show, it's clear that he's an important part of her life in Montecito.

Prince Harry doesn't appear on screen until episode 8, which is the finale of With Love, Meghan. At the end of the episode, Meghan invites a group of friends and family members over for brunch; both Prince Harry and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, are in attendance at the event. Upon his arrival, Meghan hands her husband a flute of champagne, which he immediately mixes with orange juice to create a mimosa. The entire group toasts to Meghan's success, and the Duke of Sussex looks exceedingly proud of his spouse.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry toast with a group of friends in With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX)

Just before the episode ends, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are shown laughing and embracing. The duke wraps his arm around Meghan, and she rests her head on his chest. Even though Harry's appearance in the series is brief, it feels as though their relationship is central to the entire project.

Although he doesn't really appear onscreen prior to the finale, Prince Harry is mentioned by Duchess Meghan several times. In episode 2, she references her husband's love of bacon, and in episode 5, Meghan calls Harry "a great cook." Episode 4 is the only other time we actually see Harry, and that's in a throwback video showing the prince scaring his wife in a funny moment.

Multiple references to Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, also populate the series, with the duchess sharing some sweet anecdotes about their home life. Ultimately, With Love, Meghan isn't an exposé of Meghan's personal life. Instead, the lifestyle series gives viewers a unique glimpse behind-the-scenes of how the Sussexes have adjusted to life in California.