Prince Harry Makes a Brief but Meaningful Appearance in Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'
The Duke of Sussex requests a mimosa as he supports wife Meghan Markle at an important event.
In her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex enlists the help of friends and family to create recipes, mix cocktails, and throw events to bring people together. Even though Prince Harry doesn't appear often in wife Meghan Markle's new show, it's clear that he's an important part of her life in Montecito.
Prince Harry doesn't appear on screen until episode 8, which is the finale of With Love, Meghan. At the end of the episode, Meghan invites a group of friends and family members over for brunch; both Prince Harry and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, are in attendance at the event. Upon his arrival, Meghan hands her husband a flute of champagne, which he immediately mixes with orange juice to create a mimosa. The entire group toasts to Meghan's success, and the Duke of Sussex looks exceedingly proud of his spouse.
Just before the episode ends, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are shown laughing and embracing. The duke wraps his arm around Meghan, and she rests her head on his chest. Even though Harry's appearance in the series is brief, it feels as though their relationship is central to the entire project.
Although he doesn't really appear onscreen prior to the finale, Prince Harry is mentioned by Duchess Meghan several times. In episode 2, she references her husband's love of bacon, and in episode 5, Meghan calls Harry "a great cook." Episode 4 is the only other time we actually see Harry, and that's in a throwback video showing the prince scaring his wife in a funny moment.
Multiple references to Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, also populate the series, with the duchess sharing some sweet anecdotes about their home life. Ultimately, With Love, Meghan isn't an exposé of Meghan's personal life. Instead, the lifestyle series gives viewers a unique glimpse behind-the-scenes of how the Sussexes have adjusted to life in California.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
