When your parents are members of the British Royal Family, it's safe to assume you've met a fair amount of famous people. Case in point: Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's 3-year-old daughter—Princess Lilibet—just had a playdate with international tennis champion Serena Williams.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Meghan Markle shared photos and videos of Princess Lilibet playing a very pink edition of the Candy Land board game with Williams. The Duchess of Sussex captioned one snap, "When the aunties comes to celebrate...and to play! Love you @serenawilliams." The iconic song "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers accompanied the video.

Meghan captioned another Instagram Story of the playdate, writing, "3 days until the party begins. All are invited." She then tagged Netflix, in reference to her new TV series, With Love, Meghan, which premieres on March 4.

"3 days until the party begins. All are invited." (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

The Duchess of Sussex and Williams have maintained a close friendship for many years—preceding Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry. Having met at the Super Bowl in 2010, their friendship was seemingly solidified when they competed in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl the same year.

In 2018, the professional tennis star opened up about her friendship with Meghan in an interview with Australia's The Sunday Project . "We have known each other for a long time, but we really kind of are relying on each other quite a lot recently," Williams explained.

Following Harry and Meghan's candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Williams came to her friend's defense. "Meghan is a great person and I think the epitome of strength, the epitome of confidence, the epitome of just selflessness, and the epitome of everything is just her and everything that she's gone through," the sporting great said on Stuart Weitzman's YouTube show Shine Series.