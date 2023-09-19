The Exact J.Crew Sweater Blazer Meghan Markle Wore to the Invictus Games is Available to Order Again

It’s also available in other colorways.

Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Not surprisingly, the sweater blazer from J.Crew that Meghan Markle wore to the Invictus Games last week—you know, the one that crashed the brand’s website—sold out. Good news, though? It’s back and available for pre-order now.

Meghan paired the J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer—which retails for just $158—with shorts from Staud and slingbacks from Chanel. The piece Meghan wore is a white button-front knit with black contrast trim, and while J.Crew offers other colorways (brown, black, red, and khaki), Meghan’s exact look is coming back in stock. Estimated ship dates are set to be either December or January 2024, depending on what size you select.

J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer

Meghan wore another piece from J.Crew later that same day—the brand’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell in black, which is still available. She paired this top with black Frame skinny jeans and Hermés sneakers. (To shop all of Meghan’s looks from the Invictus Games—and to see all of her outfits in one place—click here.)

J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell

J.Crew seems to have taken notice of Meghan’s sartorial influence, as it changed the description of the sweater blazer on its website to reflect what Meghan was doing while wearing it (taking in athletic competitions in Dusseldorf, Germany alongside husband Prince Harry, who founded the Games in 2014). The product description reads that it’s “the perfect polished layer for the office, coffee dates…and sporting events”; prior to Meghan’s appearance in the piece, the description ran without the added “sporting events” suggestion.

