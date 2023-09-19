The Exact J.Crew Sweater Blazer Meghan Markle Wore to the Invictus Games is Available to Order Again

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not surprisingly, the sweater blazer from J.Crew that Meghan Markle wore to the Invictus Games last week—you know, the one that crashed the brand’s website —sold out. Good news, though? It’s back and available for pre-order now.

Meghan paired the J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer—which retails for just $158—with shorts from Staud and slingbacks from Chanel. The piece Meghan wore is a white button-front knit with black contrast trim, and while J.Crew offers other colorways (brown, black, red, and khaki), Meghan’s exact look is coming back in stock. Estimated ship dates are set to be either December or January 2024, depending on what size you select.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan wore another piece from J.Crew later that same day—the brand’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell in black, which is still available. She paired this top with black Frame skinny jeans and Hermés sneakers. (To shop all of Meghan’s looks from the Invictus Games—and to see all of her outfits in one place—click here .)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)