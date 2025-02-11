Meghan Markle Reluctantly Tries Out Snow Tubing as Prince Harry Coaches Her: "Feet Up!"

Meghan Markle is typically the picture of confidence while walking red carpets or championing causes close to her heart, but she found herself facing a distinctly more down-to-earth challenge during the 2025 Invictus Games: conquering a snow tubing run.

The Duchess of Sussex—who is visiting Vancouver and Whistler, Canada with Prince Harry for this year's games—shared a series of videos of the hilarious moment on her Instagram Story Feb. 11. Dressed in a black puffer coat and knit hat with fur-trimmed Sorel boots, the duchess sat in a snow tube as an instructor trained her on what to do during a family and friends tubing event in Whistler.

"And you just keep your body weight back?" she asked while waiting at the top of the mountain. The instructor agreed, then said, "Are you ready? Three, two…" before the duchess clutched the tube and exclaimed, "No, no, no I really don’t want to do it!"

Prince Harry can be heard in the background reassuring his wife, saying, “Come on, you’ll be absolutely fine. You’ll be fine! You’ll be fine! Three, two, one, go!"

The Duchess of Sussex smiled on her Instagram Story as she prepared to go snow tubing on Feb. 11. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

She seemed to change her mind at one point, saying, “I really don’t want to do it!” (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Prince Harry could be heard yelling "feet up!" as Meghan took off down the mountain. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

The duchess then took off down the mountain, as Harry yelled, "Feet up! Feet up! Feet up!" and laughed along with another onlooker, who can be heard saying "genuinely!" in the background.

Along with her tubing moment, the Duchess of Sussex has been spending time with Invictus athletes and their families this week while taking in sports like wheelchair basketball and skeleton. The duke and duchess even came face-to-face with a Funko Pop version of Prince Harry as they chatted with the children of one Team USA athlete.

And because one royal surprise wasn't enough, Harry couldn't resist putting his wife on the spot during the opening ceremony in Whistler, playfully daring the duchess—dressed in a long white Mackage puffer coat with a cashmere beanie—to break into song on stage.