Meghan Markle Reluctantly Tries Out Snow Tubing as Prince Harry Coaches Her: "Feet Up!"
"You'll be absolutely fine!" the Duke of Sussex assured his wife.
Meghan Markle is typically the picture of confidence while walking red carpets or championing causes close to her heart, but she found herself facing a distinctly more down-to-earth challenge during the 2025 Invictus Games: conquering a snow tubing run.
The Duchess of Sussex—who is visiting Vancouver and Whistler, Canada with Prince Harry for this year's games—shared a series of videos of the hilarious moment on her Instagram Story Feb. 11. Dressed in a black puffer coat and knit hat with fur-trimmed Sorel boots, the duchess sat in a snow tube as an instructor trained her on what to do during a family and friends tubing event in Whistler.
"And you just keep your body weight back?" she asked while waiting at the top of the mountain. The instructor agreed, then said, "Are you ready? Three, two…" before the duchess clutched the tube and exclaimed, "No, no, no I really don’t want to do it!"
Prince Harry can be heard in the background reassuring his wife, saying, “Come on, you’ll be absolutely fine. You’ll be fine! You’ll be fine! Three, two, one, go!"
The duchess then took off down the mountain, as Harry yelled, "Feet up! Feet up! Feet up!" and laughed along with another onlooker, who can be heard saying "genuinely!" in the background.
Along with her tubing moment, the Duchess of Sussex has been spending time with Invictus athletes and their families this week while taking in sports like wheelchair basketball and skeleton. The duke and duchess even came face-to-face with a Funko Pop version of Prince Harry as they chatted with the children of one Team USA athlete.
And because one royal surprise wasn't enough, Harry couldn't resist putting his wife on the spot during the opening ceremony in Whistler, playfully daring the duchess—dressed in a long white Mackage puffer coat with a cashmere beanie—to break into song on stage.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
