Meghan Markle Is Pushing the Premiere of Her Netflix Series Due to the Los Angeles Wildfires
Meghan requested that Netflix delay the release "as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."
As thousands in Southern California struggle with being displaced and losing their homes as a result of deadly wildfires, Meghan Markle has decided to delay the release of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, until March 4
While it was previously scheduled to debut later this week, on January 15, Meghan asked Netflix to push the premiere of the lifestyle series amid the ongoing devastation of the Los Angeles wildfires—and Netflix agreed, giving the Duchess of Sussex its "full support" in the decision to push back the premiere of the series, described as "a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California" in Netflix's post announcing its new release date.
“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 12.
Meghan produced the eight-episode series, which was filmed in Montecito, California and will feature a tips and advice from the royal herself as well as candid conversations with friends of Meghan's—including Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters—who appear as special guests throughout the season.
The series is clearly an important project for Meghan, who started 2025 by rejoining Instagram on New Year's Day—and sharing the With Love, Meghan trailer the next day, on Jan. 2.
"I have been so excited to share this with you!" she captioned her post sharing the trailer. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
"In each episode, Meghan invites friends old and new to roll up their sleeves and join her in the kitchen, garden, and beyond," Netflix wrote in a press release about the series. "Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Of course, royal fans will have to wait until March 4 to learn exactly what tips and tricks Meghan plans to share "with love."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
What Prince William’s Birthday Tribute to Kate Middleton Reveals About How Her Cancer Diagnosis Has Affected Their Relationship
A royal expert unpacked the meaning behind the "'heartfelt" post.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Reportedly “On the Same Page” About Having Kids
"He wants to have a family and have kids relatively young."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hugged Victims of the LA Fires During Surprise Appearance in Pasadena
"No one knew they were serving food with masks."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hugged Victims of the LA Fires During Surprise Appearance in Pasadena
"No one knew they were serving food with masks."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Issue Statement on California's Devastating Wildfires
The Sussexes addressed the disaster, which is "affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Shares Her Most Personal Instagram Post Yet—Including Rare Glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—After Their Beloved Dog Dies
"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's Actual Kitchen Isn't Featured in Her Netflix Show—Here's What We Know About Her Real Home
The Sussexes seem to favor a muted color scheme.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Has Already Entered Her "Princess Phase"
The Sussexes are very "down-to-earth" parents, according to a family friend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Mindy Kaling Reveals Whether Prince Harry Can Cook While Discussing Duchess Meghan's "Accessible" New Netflix Series
The comedian shared some insight into the Duke of Sussex's culinary skills.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Dad Said He’s “Incredibly Grateful” to King Charles for Walking Meghan Down the Aisle at Her Wedding
"I wish her no ill-will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
The Nod to Princess Diana You Might Have Missed in Meghan Markle's Netflix Trailer
The Duchess of Sussex kept one of Diana's belongings close throughout the series.
By Kristin Contino Published