As thousands in Southern California struggle with being displaced and losing their homes as a result of deadly wildfires, Meghan Markle has decided to delay the release of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, until March 4

While it was previously scheduled to debut later this week, on January 15, Meghan asked Netflix to push the premiere of the lifestyle series amid the ongoing devastation of the Los Angeles wildfires—and Netflix agreed, giving the Duchess of Sussex its "full support" in the decision to push back the premiere of the series, described as "a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California" in Netflix's post announcing its new release date.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Meghan produced the eight-episode series, which was filmed in Montecito, California and will feature a tips and advice from the royal herself as well as candid conversations with friends of Meghan's—including Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters—who appear as special guests throughout the season.

The series is clearly an important project for Meghan, who started 2025 by rejoining Instagram on New Year's Day—and sharing the With Love, Meghan trailer the next day, on Jan. 2.

"I have been so excited to share this with you!" she captioned her post sharing the trailer. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

"In each episode, Meghan invites friends old and new to roll up their sleeves and join her in the kitchen, garden, and beyond," Netflix wrote in a press release about the series. "Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection."

Of course, royal fans will have to wait until March 4 to learn exactly what tips and tricks Meghan plans to share "with love."