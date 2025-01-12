Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hugged Victims of the Los Angeles Fires During Surprise Appearance in Pasadena

There has been an outpouring of support for victims of the wildfires that have devastated residents in multiple parts of Southern California this week, and, on Friday, Jan. 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among those supporting relief efforts in Los Angeles.

The couple, whose Montecito, California home is located about 90 miles north of the L.A. area and wasn't impacted by the fires, traveled down to Pasadena to volunteer their time and visit with victims of the Eaton Fire.

According to People, Harry and Meghan visited the World Central Kitchen Friday, where the outlet reported they "focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both harrowing stories and strong community spirit" and "donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen and connected with affected families and elderly individuals."

Harry and Meghan joined Governor California Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo to thank first responders—a moment captured in footage shared by local news station Fox 11 Los Angeles.

"It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected. It’s very important," Gordo told Fox 11, adding that Harry and Meghan "really buoyed the spirits of the first responders."

Gordo stressed that Harry and Meghan "want to be as helpful as they can be" and that they weren't interested in publicity and had actually stayed anonymous during most of their time volunteering and that "no one knew they were serving food with masks."

"They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time," he added. "They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors."

The mayor also revealed that Harry and Meghan joined him in visiting some of the families directly affected by the Eaton Fire, which burned through parts of Pasadena and Altadena.

"We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbors," he explained.

During their visit to Pasadena, Harry and Meghan also made time to meet with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés—and to thank relief teams working at the organization's food stations. They've also reportedly opened their home in Montecito to friends forced to evacuate because of the fires—modeling advice they offered in a statement on their official website on Thursday, Jan. 9 about the fires.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," the couple urged in their statement, which also included suggestions of organizations anyone interested in support relief efforts can donate to. "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."