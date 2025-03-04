How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Her Royal Wedding Cake During ‘With Love, Meghan’

After being postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Meghan Markle's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan is finally here. Rather than referencing her time as a senior royal, the show is meant to give viewers a peek at her life now and what's special to her—but the Duchess of Sussex did pay homage to her wedding cake with one of her recipes.

In the first episode of the duchess's new series, Meghan welcomes Daniel Martin, her makeup artist and close friend, as her special guest. Referencing the beauty pro's "sweet tooth," the duchess bakes him a cake, even though she mentions that baking, surprisingly, is not one of her favorite tasks.

She makes the lemon-flavored cake ahead of Martin's arrival, later joining him in the kitchen to decorate it together. "Well, this is a delicious cake that I made for you. It has honey in it and lemon zest," the Duchess of Sussex said, with her comment triggering Martin's memory.

"You said lemon and it made me think of your wedding cake," he replied, and a Polaroid-style photo of Meghan and Harry’s floral-trimmed wedding cake appearing on the screen with “May 2018” written underneath.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's white wedding cake covered in flowers sitting on a gold stand

The couple's wedding cake was decorated with flowers and featured a lemon and elderflower flavor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Daniel Martin wearing aprons in a white kitchen making candles

Daniel Martin joined his friend Meghan in the kitchen for the first episode of With Love, Meghan.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Oh my god, yes!" the duchess exclaimed. “Was it lemon elderberry?” Martin asked, with Meghan replying, "elderflower."

"Yeah, good memory," she said, with Martin adding, "'cause I got to taste it." The duchess shared how they "did the tasting together" at the time, with the elderflower lemon sponge cake hailing from Claire Ptak of London's Violet Cakes.

They went on to decorate the tiered “naked cake" by using a Ziploc freezer bag full of icing—which the duchess said she used over a fancy piping bag— to pipe swirls on each layer. Some of Meghan's famous raspberry preserves—made with fruit from her own garden—were also used to decorate the cake.

"There’s something really satisfying about a cake that is bare on the outside but she's so beautiful on the inside, and you just dont know how good she is until you go deep and get to know her better," the duchess mused.

Meghan and Martin also made their own candles—with beeswax from the Sussexes’ own apiary, naturally—and cooked up some skillet spaghetti with plenty of fresh veggies during their day together. And during the second episode, the duchess shared with Mindy Kaling that she goes by "Sussex" as her last name now after the Office alum referred to her as Meghan Markle.

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

