How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Her Royal Wedding Cake During ‘With Love, Meghan’
The duchess looked back on her special day in the first episode of her new Netflix show.
After being postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Meghan Markle's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan is finally here. Rather than referencing her time as a senior royal, the show is meant to give viewers a peek at her life now and what's special to her—but the Duchess of Sussex did pay homage to her wedding cake with one of her recipes.
In the first episode of the duchess's new series, Meghan welcomes Daniel Martin, her makeup artist and close friend, as her special guest. Referencing the beauty pro's "sweet tooth," the duchess bakes him a cake, even though she mentions that baking, surprisingly, is not one of her favorite tasks.
She makes the lemon-flavored cake ahead of Martin's arrival, later joining him in the kitchen to decorate it together. "Well, this is a delicious cake that I made for you. It has honey in it and lemon zest," the Duchess of Sussex said, with her comment triggering Martin's memory.
"You said lemon and it made me think of your wedding cake," he replied, and a Polaroid-style photo of Meghan and Harry’s floral-trimmed wedding cake appearing on the screen with “May 2018” written underneath.
"Oh my god, yes!" the duchess exclaimed. “Was it lemon elderberry?” Martin asked, with Meghan replying, "elderflower."
"Yeah, good memory," she said, with Martin adding, "'cause I got to taste it." The duchess shared how they "did the tasting together" at the time, with the elderflower lemon sponge cake hailing from Claire Ptak of London's Violet Cakes.
They went on to decorate the tiered “naked cake" by using a Ziploc freezer bag full of icing—which the duchess said she used over a fancy piping bag— to pipe swirls on each layer. Some of Meghan's famous raspberry preserves—made with fruit from her own garden—were also used to decorate the cake.
"There’s something really satisfying about a cake that is bare on the outside but she's so beautiful on the inside, and you just dont know how good she is until you go deep and get to know her better," the duchess mused.
Meghan and Martin also made their own candles—with beeswax from the Sussexes’ own apiary, naturally—and cooked up some skillet spaghetti with plenty of fresh veggies during their day together. And during the second episode, the duchess shared with Mindy Kaling that she goes by "Sussex" as her last name now after the Office alum referred to her as Meghan Markle.
All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
