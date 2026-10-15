Meghan Markle's Bare Ears and Simple Rings "Send a Powerful Message" About How She's Writing Her Royal Story, Says Jewelry Expert

“To me, this shows that what you choose not to wear can say as much as what you do," says Nilesh Rakholia.

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Meghan Markle pulling up the collar on her coat and smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has always favored delicate gold jewelry and a minimalist aesthetic, but she took it a step further during her first public appearance since moving back to the U.K. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint trip to visit organizations in Nottingham, England on October 15, with Meghan leaving her engagement ring and earrings at home.

The duchess wore head-to-toe British brands for her outing, pairing a burgundy Joseph coat and turtleneck with a skirt by The Fold and Jennifer Chamandi pumps. In terms of jewelry, she stuck to Princess Diana's Cartier watch, adding her Welsh gold wedding band, another gold band and an Aura ring under a diamond-studded gold cover by California designer Logan Hollowell.

Jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of U.K. jeweler Abelini, says it was striking to see “how little jewelry" Meghan wore for her return to public life.

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Meghan Markle waving and smiling in a maroon ncoat

Meghan wears Princess Diana's Cartier watch with her Welsh gold wedding band and a Logan Hollowell Aura ring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle wearing a maroon skirt and turtleneck putting her hands on her chest as she walks in front of Prince Harry

Meghan wears a Joseph turtleneck with a skirt by The Fold.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“For such a significant return to public life in Britain, you’d expect a statement necklace or a pair of diamond earrings,” Rakholia says. “She’s gone the opposite way, and it looks very deliberate.” The jewelry pro shares that leaving earrings out of the picture “is a real decision,” adding that Meghan “isn’t leaning on diamonds to make the outfit feel important.”

The Duchess of Sussex has worn statement pieces in the past, but Rakholia notes that Meghan’s simple approach on Thursday was “a confident way to wear jewelry.”

Meghan Markle wearing a maroon coat and smiling

Meghan went earring-free for her day in Nottingham.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“To me, this shows that what you choose not to wear can say as much as what you do," he says. "The look feels considered because she’s resisted the urge to add more.”

The Duchess of Sussex often wears pieces of jewelry filled with symbolism, such as the Logan Hollowell moonstone ring she sported in September 2025 or the Awe Inspired necklace she wore during a 2021 Vax Live appearance.

“Jewelry has always been a language for the Royal Family, and for years Meghan’s pieces were read and interpreted by everyone but her,” Rakholia says. “Here, she seems to be writing it herself.”

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.