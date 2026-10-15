Meghan Markle's Bare Ears and Simple Rings "Send a Powerful Message" About How She's Writing Her Royal Story, Says Jewelry Expert

The duchess wore head-to-toe British brands for her outing, pairing a burgundy Joseph coat and turtleneck with a skirt by The Fold and Jennifer Chamandi pumps. In terms of jewelry, she stuck to Princess Diana's Cartier watch, adding her Welsh gold wedding band, another gold band and an Aura ring under a diamond-studded gold cover by California designer Logan Hollowell.
Jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of U.K. jeweler Abelini, says it was striking to see “how little jewelry" Meghan wore for her return to public life.
“For such a significant return to public life in Britain, you’d expect a statement necklace or a pair of diamond earrings,” Rakholia says. “She’s gone the opposite way, and it looks very deliberate.” The jewelry pro shares that leaving earrings out of the picture “is a real decision,” adding that Meghan “isn’t leaning on diamonds to make the outfit feel important.”
The Duchess of Sussex has worn statement pieces in the past, but Rakholia notes that Meghan’s simple approach on Thursday was “a confident way to wear jewelry.”
“To me, this shows that what you choose not to wear can say as much as what you do," he says. "The look feels considered because she’s resisted the urge to add more.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.