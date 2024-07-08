Meghan Markle Is Apparently Planning a Summer of “Relaxation and Enjoyment” with Her Family Before a “Busy Autumn Coming Up”
The agenda sounds fantastic, actually.
Meghan Markle has a ton of work projects on the precipice of being released—her Netflix cookery show (which, we just reported recently, has wrapped filming); her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard; and her forthcoming podcast with Lemonada Media, for starters. But before a “busy autumn” coming up, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are reportedly planning a summer of “relaxation and enjoyment” with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to OK.
“She wants to use the next couple of months relaxing and having fun after a stressful year so far,” a source shared with the outlet. They added “Meghan wants to escape with Harry and the kids to a remote island, where they can enjoy family time without any external pressures and in complete luxury.”
This isn’t a remote island, but one location being offered up as a summer excursion for the Sussex family of four? “Archie and Lilibet are at an age now where they can engage in more adventurous activities, and Meghan has even mentioned a trip to Disneyland, as she knows they will be well cared for there and how much the children would adore it,” they said, adding that “Lili is very fond of Disney princesses right now and would be absolutely thrilled.”
When it comes to this summer, “family time is the priority” for Harry and Meghan; that said, Meghan is apparently also interested in spending some time with her girlfriends, including a few “girly trips,” including a glamping trip to a National Park.
“She knows she’s got a busy autumn coming up with lots of new work commitments, so she just wants to concentrate on family and friends this summer as she won’t have as much time for it in the run up to the end of the year,” they said.
Meghan’s 43rd birthday is on August 4, and Harry is reportedly planning a surprise for his wife—as he’s done in previous years. “It’s her birthday in August, but she’s letting Harry arrange that and surprise her with something, as he has always done,” they said.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
