How Meghan Markle Included a Sentimental Nod to Prince Harry—and Queen Elizabeth—in the Logo for As Ever
The design is full of meaning.
Meghan Markle dropped some exciting news on Monday, Feb. 17, announcing that she was changing the name of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. Along with an adorable photo starring Princess Lilibet, the brand's website also features its logo—and the design is a tribute to both the Duchess of Sussex's home and her husband, Prince Harry.
As Ever shared its first-ever social media post on Feb. 18, with the image featuring Meghan—wearing a loose linen dress and her diamond pinky ring—pouring honey over a croissant as one of her dogs looks on.
According to trademark documents obtained by Marie Claire, the company will offer everything from cooking and gardening tools to pet accessories, stationery and other lifestyle products. Its logo features multiple layers of meaning, with the palm tree at the center honoring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beloved Montecito, California home.
In the promotional photo on As Ever's website, the duchess is seen running barefoot through her backyard with Princess Lilibet while two enormous palm trees can be seen in the distance. In a 2022 interview with the Cut, Markle noted that the palms were one of the reasons that initially drew Prince Harry to the property.
A photo posted by on
"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she told the media outlet. "See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.'"
The symbolism in As Ever's logo continues with the hummingbirds on either side of the tree. The tiny birds are a favorite of Prince Harry's, and he mentioned his connection to the animal in his memoir, Spare.
After Queen Elizabeth died and the Sussexes returned home, a hummingbird made its way into their house, and the Duke of Sussex wrote how he thought it might have been a sign.
"I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes," he wrote in the book. "Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? … Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them 'resurrection birds.'"
Hummingbirds also played a role in the couple's Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and in one sweet scene Prince Harry tries to show them to a not-so-interested Prince Archie in their garden. Explaining that the birds are "scared of humans," the duke exclaims, "These guys, look at them" as Archie focuses on his feet instead.
"Papa is a bird watcher so this is a really big moment for him," Meghan says with a laugh as Archie discusses his "dirty foot" with his mom.
As for when fans can shop the Duchess of Sussex's new brand, its new Instagram post teased fans with a "coming spring 2025" timeline.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
