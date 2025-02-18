How Meghan Markle Included Princess Lilibet—and Their Stunning Backyard—in Her New Brand, As Ever
The rarely-seen toddler shared in the excitement for her mom's launch announcement.
Meghan Markle dropped some huge news on Feb. 17, announcing she had rebranded her upcoming lifestyle and homewares company, American Riviera Orchard, to As Ever. But along with her exciting Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a rare peek at Princess Lilibet and their Montecito, California home on the brand's website.
The duchess, 43, runs through the Sussex family's backyard as she holds hands with Lilibet, 3, in the teaser photo on the As Ever site. Both Markle—who is wearing a loose ivory dress in the photo—and Lilibet—clad in what appears to be a light blue romper—are barefoot in the sunny snapshot.
The sea is visible in the background amid a lush landscape of trees, including two enormous palms—a key detail of their home that the Duchess of Sussex has talked about in the past.
"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she told the Cut in a 2022 interview. "See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.'"
A photo posted by on
"We did everything we could to get this house," the duchess told the publication, explaining it made her feel "joy" and "calm." Judging from As Ever's stunning photo, it's no wonder Markle proclaimed the property made her "feel free."
The yard looks like the perfect place for Lilibet and her big brother, Prince Archie, 5, to play—and although Archie didn't take part in As Ever's photo, he did make another recent appearance.
The siblings took part in a Valentine's Day cooking video on the Duchess of Sussex's newly launched Instagram account on Feb. 14, with the duo helping make heart-shaped strawberry bagels.
As for the brand's launch, the Duchess of Sussex explained in her Instagram Reel that As Ever will be all about "food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday." And for those wondering if American Riviera Orchard's famous jam would still be included in the product mix, the duchess confirmed, "I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam."
With her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan dropping on March 4 and As Ever's impending launch, it seems Markle has plenty to celebrate these days.
