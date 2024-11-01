Meghan Markle Made an Unexpected Cameo During Prince Harry's NATO Meeting

Royal fans haven't seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step together since they completed their royal tour of Colombia in August. Duchess Meghan's brief cameo during Prince Harry NATO military meeting via video chat will have to suffice, for now.

On October 31, the official Invictus Games Foundation X account shared that Prince Harry had taken part in a meeting with NATO the previous day.

"Yesterday, the #InvictusGames Foundation was given the opportunity to brief NATO’s Military Committee at @NATO Headquarters on our dedication to supporting international wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans through sport," the caption explained.

Appearing via video conference, Prince Harry could be seen in his home office with some very sweet photos visible behind him. The Duchess of Sussex made her cameo via an adorable wedding photo captured at her nuptials to the Duke of Sussex on May 19, 2018, People reported.

Despite not being there in person, Meghan's brief appearance at Prince Harry's meeting shows that the pair is stronger than ever.

Earlier this week, another photograph of the Duchess of Sussex caused quite a stir online. Meghan's former Suits costar, Patrick J. Adams, shared a previously unseen, behind-the-scenes picture of the Duchess on set.

In the Instagram post's caption, Adams referenced his latest project, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast , which launched in September.

"Well @iamsarahgrafferty and I have petitioned to have Tuesday officially renamed Sidebar day," he wrote. "Turns out it’s complicated and there’s a little paperwork but I’ll keep the faith. Until then enjoy our newest @suitssidebar episode Dirty Little Secrets where we talk college pizza, clear up some misunderstanding about my towering height and tackle the mystery of why Jessica has no assistant. And I may or may not do a spot on William Wallace impression."

Adams recently shared that Duchess Meghan had gotten in touch with him after learning about his new Suits podcast.

"We are not really in touch," Adams explained (via People ). "She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."

He continued, "[But] upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way." Adams also said it was "lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."