Californian fall fashion is relatively nonexistent. There is no need for layers or warm wool sweaters when the high in November is 70 degrees. The autumnal fashion mood boards you see online do not apply in the Sunshine State. Instead, Californians have their own unique seasonal uniform. Born-and-raised California girl turned royal, Meghan Markle, displayed it perfectly the other day when she was out in Montecito for a girl’s lunch. The stylish royal wore a lightweight knit sweater, longline shorts, and ballet flats . That’s it—that's the entirety of Markle's easy fall outfit. It’s effortless, simple, and equipped for California's cool mornings and warm afternoons. Keep reading to get more of the details on Megan’s look.

Last week, on a sunny day in Montecito, Meghan wore a black sweater tucked into tan canvas shorts from La Ligne (we can’t help but laugh that on their website, the shorts are labeled perfect for summer) with black ballet flats from Aquazzura. She accessorized with a sleek black Givenchy belt, Celine sunglasses, and a striped tote bag from the brand Cesta Collective. Like most street style from celebrities, the look is nothing new. But it does prove how effective a no-fuss outfit can be in delivering a polished effect.

Markle's easy fall outfit was quintessential of a Cali gal—save for one very British detail. Can you spot it? It's the red poppy pin she's sporting on her left-hand side. The floral motif symbolizes the commemoration of fallen military soldiers. In the U.K. and Commonwealth countries, poppy pins are traditionally worn throughout the month of November, Remembrance month. Look to Prince William and Kate, who regularly sport the pinned detail.

Followers of the Royal family already know, but for those who aren’t tapped into the lore, Meghan is considered a style icon for her modern take on classic silhouettes and casual California influence. For more examples of her well-balanced wardrobe, look to our round-up of Markle's best style moments.

So, you want to dress like Meghan Markle but don’t live in California? You can still pull off these pieces, aside from the shorts, in cooler weather. Swap the summery bottoms for a pair of ankle-length pants and opt for a slim cable knit or cashmere sweater to get a similar effect. Top it off with a minimalist belt and ballet flats, and layer a warm trench or wool coat on top. And, there you have it, a royal-approved outfit. Out of all the items to shop from, however, we recommend investing in a pair of ballet flats that have made a major comeback this year. And, for good reason—they go with practically everything.

Shop Meghan Markle’s California fall uniform, below. Unfortunately, her exact pair of La Ligne shorts are sold out, but we've included similar alternatives.

