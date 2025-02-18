No one wields the subtle power of a white button-down shirt quite like Meghan Markle. In her masterful hands, the most basic of all wardrobe basics becomes so much more. It's like seeing Jennifer Lopez sport her signature glossy nude lip and a rare Birkin bag, or Julia Roberts clad in a suit. When the Duchess of Sussex dons a crisp white button-down, it's a symbolic gesture as well as a sartorial statement.

Perhaps that's why the 43-year-old selected this garment over all others to announce the new name of her lifestyle brand: As Ever. As you might recall, the business previously known as American Riviera Orchard launched in March of last year with a wave of homemade jam mailers. Now, only two weeks before her buzzy Netflix series premiere, the star is putting her newly relaunched Instagram account to good use with an exciting self-taped update on the venture.

Filmed from the fresh-tilled rows of her backyard garden in Montecito, the clip showcases Markle in her truest form. Dressed in a collared white linen shirt and fitted blue jeans, she epitomized classic American style with a laid-back Californian bent.

Meghan Markle wears a white linen button-down shirt in a clip shared to Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghanmarkle)

The duchess pairs her white shirt with blue skinny jeans and a low bun. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghanmarkle)

The decision to dress casually and speak directly to her fans feels significant. Understated luxury has always been Markle's vibe (and it's been amplified since she began working with Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi). Her closet is filled with elevated takes on the button-down, from the Veronica Beard blue shirtdress she wore on her royal tour of Africa in 2019 to the Giuliva Heritage striped shirt and maxi skirt set she pulled for a South By Southwest panel in 2024. With her latest look, however, Markle is dressing for a different kind of close-up.

Accessorized with her diamond trilogy engagement ring, a cherry red heart pendant necklace that pays tribute to one of her closest friends, and Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank watch, Markle's seemingly simple outfit is actually layered with personal meaning.

Markle accessorizes her shirting with a gold Cartier watch, her engagement ring, and heart-shaped necklace. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghanmarkle)

The Gold Album Bespoke Red Heart of Gold Pendant $3,200 at The Gold Album

Jewelry aside, there could be an even deeper message embedded in her ensemble. Memorably, Markle also wore skinny jeans and a white Misha Nonoo button-down—fittingly dubbed the Husband Shirt—on her first official outing with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle sports a white button-down shirt and skinny jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In that sense, no piece better encapsulates new beginnings for the duchess than a perfect white shirt. She certainly wears it well.

