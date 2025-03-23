Meghan Markle Sent a Handwritten Note to a Podcaster Who Said She Was "Scared" for the Royal Before Her Netflix Show Premiered

Anyone who even casually follows coverage of the royal family knows that Meghan Markle is frequently the target of intense criticism anytime she does, well, honestly, anything at all.

Amanda Hirsch, host of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, is clearly a person who has at least such a casual baseline knowledge of Meghan's tendency to be scrutinized for her every move, and, in January, she felt compelled to share her concern for the royal when she came across a promo forWith Love, Meghan.

“You guys I’m scared for Meghan,” she wrote in a comment on Instagram ahead of the lifestyle series' premiere on Netflix, which was delayed from January 15 to March 4 out of respect to victims of the LA wildfires that devastated parts of Southern California earlier this year.

Proving that she *does* read at least some of what people write about her on social media, Meghan didn't just see the comment, she took the time to personally respond to it—and she did so in the most Meghan Markle way possible, with a handwritten note.

“Remember I said I was scared for Meghan’s new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?” Hirsch wrote in a post on her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of her original comment.

(Image credit: Instagram / @notskinnybutnotfa)

The podcaster followed that post up with a second that included a picture of the personal, handwritten note Meghan sent in response to her comment.

“Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don’t be! This is the fun part — let’s enjoy it,” Meghan wrote in the note, dated simply "March 2025."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Instagram / @notskinnybutnotfat)

“Like, obviously framing this," Hirsch declared in a caption on the second Instagram Story post. "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F*CK. YES.”

Hirsch also shared the screenshot of her (literally) note-worthy comment and the bit of Meghan's stunning penmanship it earned her in a permanent Instagram post because if anything is worthy of commemorating in every kind of post a platform will allow, it's this.

A post shared by Amanda Hirsch (@notskinnybutnotfat) A photo posted by on

With Love, Meghan has officially been renewed for a second season, so start preparing your note-worthy commentary now.