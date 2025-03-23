Meghan Markle Sent a Handwritten Note to a Podcaster Who Said She Was "Scared" for the Royal Before Her Netflix Show Premiered
Mailing a handwritten note to reply to an Instagram comment might be the most Meghan Markle thing of all time.
Anyone who even casually follows coverage of the royal family knows that Meghan Markle is frequently the target of intense criticism anytime she does, well, honestly, anything at all.
Amanda Hirsch, host of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, is clearly a person who has at least such a casual baseline knowledge of Meghan's tendency to be scrutinized for her every move, and, in January, she felt compelled to share her concern for the royal when she came across a promo forWith Love, Meghan.
“You guys I’m scared for Meghan,” she wrote in a comment on Instagram ahead of the lifestyle series' premiere on Netflix, which was delayed from January 15 to March 4 out of respect to victims of the LA wildfires that devastated parts of Southern California earlier this year.
Proving that she *does* read at least some of what people write about her on social media, Meghan didn't just see the comment, she took the time to personally respond to it—and she did so in the most Meghan Markle way possible, with a handwritten note.
“Remember I said I was scared for Meghan’s new show and the possible hate she would get bc for some reason ppl wanna hate on her about everything?” Hirsch wrote in a post on her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of her original comment.
The podcaster followed that post up with a second that included a picture of the personal, handwritten note Meghan sent in response to her comment.
“Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don’t be! This is the fun part — let’s enjoy it,” Meghan wrote in the note, dated simply "March 2025."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“Like, obviously framing this," Hirsch declared in a caption on the second Instagram Story post. "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F*CK. YES.”
Hirsch also shared the screenshot of her (literally) note-worthy comment and the bit of Meghan's stunning penmanship it earned her in a permanent Instagram post because if anything is worthy of commemorating in every kind of post a platform will allow, it's this.
A post shared by Amanda Hirsch (@notskinnybutnotfat)
A photo posted by on
With Love, Meghan has officially been renewed for a second season, so start preparing your note-worthy commentary now.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Rihanna Levels Up Her Humble Black Puffer With a Designer Denim Trend and Double Chanel Bags
She just doubled up on outings with her double Chanel bags.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Fans Think Selena Gomez’s New Songs "You Said You Were Sorry" and \201cHow Does It Feel To Be Forgotten" Are About Justin Bieber
The songs have lyrics like "happy without you," and \201cyou’re so embarrassing."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya’s Half-Sister Says She's Worried She Won’t Be Invited to Her Wedding to Tom Holland Over a Family Rift
The rift has nothing to do with Holland, who the whole family apparently loves.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Meghan Markle's Goop-style Reinvention Despite Not Knowing Her Personally
Book her for season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' right now.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Just Make an Adorable Waffle Version of Queen Elizabeth's Face?
The Duchess of Sussex shared a fun St. Patrick's Day video that had fans making queenly connections.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Shares the "Uncomfortable" Experience She Had After Moving to Montecito
"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Just Keeps Getting Busier With Major New Business Announcement
April will bring an exciting new venture for the duchess.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Luxembourg's Royal Family Reveals Prince Frederik Has Died From a Rare Disease at Age 22
"Frederik's last question to me...was: 'Papa, are you proud of me?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published