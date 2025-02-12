When temperatures drop below freezing, celebrities all seem to reach for the same winter jacket: Aritzia's Super Puff. A perfect marriage of form and function, this pillowy coat has graced the shoulders of models, actors, pop stars, and even one member of the Royal Family. Indeed, a calf-grazing matte black Super Puff seems to be the only thing Meghan Markle wanted to wear at the Invictus Games earlier this week in Whistler, British Columbia.

Who can blame her? Available in a variety of different lengths, fabrics, and finishes, there really does seem to be something for everyone in Aritzia's ever-expanding Super Puff collection. Plus, every coat in the lineup retails for less than $500.

Meghan Markle sports a long matte black Aritzia Super Puff at the Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritzia The Supersnug Puff Long in Black $375 at Aritzia

Jennifer Lopez joined the cult of the Super Puff in 2021. On Instagram, the singer posed in a white hip-length version of the jacket with its removable hood intact.

Jennifer Lopez smiles in a white Super Puff jacket with a hood. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty in Matte Pearl $235 at Aritzia

Long before Markle and Lopez, Bella Hadid branded herself as one of the Super Puff's biggest fans. In 2018, she was spotted wearing the cropped hi-gloss iteration in both black and white.

Bella Hadid wears a cropped white Super Puff with a glossy finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritzia The Super Puff in Bright White Hi-Gloss $275 at Aritzia

Much of the fanfare around the puffer jacket can be traced back to Kendall Jenner's million-dollar campaign for the brand in 2018. Clad in a show-stopping cherry red Super Puff, a ringer tee, and netted heels, the muse single-handedly made the coat go viral.

Kendall Jenner bundles up in a cropped cherry red Super Puff. (Image credit: Instagram/@aritzia)

Aritzia The Super Puff O₂Shorty in Catalina $325 at Aritzia

Even Karlie Kloss bought a black Super Puff of her own, which she often wore en route to the gym circa 2018.

Karlie Kloss takes her black Aritzia Super Puff to the gym in leggings and sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritzia The Super Puff₂o in Black $350 at Aritzia

More recently, muses like Emma Chamberlain, Ariana Greenblatt, and Gabriette Bechtel have picked up where Jenner's Super Puff campaign left off—styling it with decidedly high-fashion accessories like stiletto boots and teeny tiny sunglasses.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gabriette Bechtel poses in a hooded black hi-gloss Super Puff. (Image credit: Instagram/@aritzia)

Rest assured, there's a reason celebrities and Marie Claire editors alike keep coming back to the Super Puff season after blustering season. Cozy enough to keep you warm on snow day commutes, affordable enough to warrant picking up multiple shades, and sturdy enough to last a lifetime—this coat really is the workhorse of our winter wardrobes. Even the royal ones.