Meghan Markle's Favorite Aritzia Super Puff Comes With an Army of Celebrity Fans
For the Duchess of Sussex, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, it's all about this puffer jacket.
When temperatures drop below freezing, celebrities all seem to reach for the same winter jacket: Aritzia's Super Puff. A perfect marriage of form and function, this pillowy coat has graced the shoulders of models, actors, pop stars, and even one member of the Royal Family. Indeed, a calf-grazing matte black Super Puff seems to be the only thing Meghan Markle wanted to wear at the Invictus Games earlier this week in Whistler, British Columbia.
Who can blame her? Available in a variety of different lengths, fabrics, and finishes, there really does seem to be something for everyone in Aritzia's ever-expanding Super Puff collection. Plus, every coat in the lineup retails for less than $500.
Jennifer Lopez joined the cult of the Super Puff in 2021. On Instagram, the singer posed in a white hip-length version of the jacket with its removable hood intact.
Long before Markle and Lopez, Bella Hadid branded herself as one of the Super Puff's biggest fans. In 2018, she was spotted wearing the cropped hi-gloss iteration in both black and white.
Much of the fanfare around the puffer jacket can be traced back to Kendall Jenner's million-dollar campaign for the brand in 2018. Clad in a show-stopping cherry red Super Puff, a ringer tee, and netted heels, the muse single-handedly made the coat go viral.
Even Karlie Kloss bought a black Super Puff of her own, which she often wore en route to the gym circa 2018.
More recently, muses like Emma Chamberlain, Ariana Greenblatt, and Gabriette Bechtel have picked up where Jenner's Super Puff campaign left off—styling it with decidedly high-fashion accessories like stiletto boots and teeny tiny sunglasses.
Rest assured, there's a reason celebrities and Marie Claire editors alike keep coming back to the Super Puff season after blustering season. Cozy enough to keep you warm on snow day commutes, affordable enough to warrant picking up multiple shades, and sturdy enough to last a lifetime—this coat really is the workhorse of our winter wardrobes. Even the royal ones.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
