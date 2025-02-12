Meghan Markle's Favorite Aritzia Super Puff Comes With an Army of Celebrity Fans

For the Duchess of Sussex, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, it's all about this puffer jacket.

Aritzia Super Puff
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When temperatures drop below freezing, celebrities all seem to reach for the same winter jacket: Aritzia's Super Puff. A perfect marriage of form and function, this pillowy coat has graced the shoulders of models, actors, pop stars, and even one member of the Royal Family. Indeed, a calf-grazing matte black Super Puff seems to be the only thing Meghan Markle wanted to wear at the Invictus Games earlier this week in Whistler, British Columbia.

Who can blame her? Available in a variety of different lengths, fabrics, and finishes, there really does seem to be something for everyone in Aritzia's ever-expanding Super Puff collection. Plus, every coat in the lineup retails for less than $500.

A photo of Meghan Markle sporting a long matte black Aritzia Super Puff at the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle sports a long matte black Aritzia Super Puff at the Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Supersnug Puff™ Long
Aritzia The Supersnug Puff Long in Black

Jennifer Lopez joined the cult of the Super Puff in 2021. On Instagram, the singer posed in a white hip-length version of the jacket with its removable hood intact.

Jennifer Lopez smiling in a white Super Puff jacket with a hood.

Jennifer Lopez smiles in a white Super Puff jacket with a hood.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Aritzia Super Puff
Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty in Matte Pearl

Long before Markle and Lopez, Bella Hadid branded herself as one of the Super Puff's biggest fans. In 2018, she was spotted wearing the cropped hi-gloss iteration in both black and white.

A photo of Bella Hadid wearing a cropped white Aritzia Super Puff with a glossy finish.

Bella Hadid wears a cropped white Super Puff with a glossy finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritzia
Aritzia The Super Puff in Bright White Hi-Gloss

Much of the fanfare around the puffer jacket can be traced back to Kendall Jenner's million-dollar campaign for the brand in 2018. Clad in a show-stopping cherry red Super Puff, a ringer tee, and netted heels, the muse single-handedly made the coat go viral.

A photo of Kendall Jenner bundling up in a cropped cherry red Super Puff.

Kendall Jenner bundles up in a cropped cherry red Super Puff.

(Image credit: Instagram/@aritzia)

Aritzia
Aritzia The Super Puff O₂Shorty in Catalina

Even Karlie Kloss bought a black Super Puff of her own, which she often wore en route to the gym circa 2018.

A photo of Karlie Kloss taking her black Aritzia Super Puff to the gym in leggings and sneakers.

Karlie Kloss takes her black Aritzia Super Puff to the gym in leggings and sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritzia
Aritzia The Super Puff₂o in Black

More recently, muses like Emma Chamberlain, Ariana Greenblatt, and Gabriette Bechtel have picked up where Jenner's Super Puff campaign left off—styling it with decidedly high-fashion accessories like stiletto boots and teeny tiny sunglasses.

A photo of Gabriette Bechtel posing in a hooded black hi-gloss Super Puff.

Gabriette Bechtel poses in a hooded black hi-gloss Super Puff.

(Image credit: Instagram/@aritzia)

Rest assured, there's a reason celebrities and Marie Claire editors alike keep coming back to the Super Puff season after blustering season. Cozy enough to keep you warm on snow day commutes, affordable enough to warrant picking up multiple shades, and sturdy enough to last a lifetime—this coat really is the workhorse of our winter wardrobes. Even the royal ones.

