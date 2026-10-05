Princess Anne's Grandchildren Have a Cutthroat Bedtime Tradition that Could "Lead to a Broken Leg"

Mike Tindall admits his kids can be "competitive," just like mom Zara.

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Mia and Lena Tindall cheering along a barrier with Savannah Phillips
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Members of the Royal Family are famously sporty and competitive, whether it’s Zara Tindall and Princess Anne competing in the Olympics or Prince William and Princess Kate taking on a sailing race against each other. Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, is a former England rugby player, and during a live recording of his podcast, he admitted that the family’s competitive spirit has extended to his three kids.

While taping “The Good, The Bad and The Rugby” at the Henley Literature Festival, Mike shared that Mia, 12, Lena, 8, and Lucas, 5, take after their sporty parents.

“Even if it's just a race upstairs to bed, there will be ankle taps,” he said, referring to a rugby move where you reach for someone's ankles to take them down. “It might lead to a broken leg one day, but they will learn."

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"Hopefully the children will turn out like us," he added.

However, Mike hinted that his wife is the most competitive member of the family, joking, "And if they are as competitive as their mother, then we are all f****d!"

Mia had the opportunity to go for glory last month at the Blenheim International Horse Trials, riding her adorably named horse, Bunny Two Twirls, in the show jumping category as mom Zara cheered her on. It was 12-year-old Mia's first time at the competition, but if she follows in her mother and grandmother's equestrian footsteps, it certainly won't be the last.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.