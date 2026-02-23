Polls regularly reveal the general public's favorite Royal Family members, with Princess Kate and Prince William often taking the top spot. New research has revealed that the Wikipedia page of one living member of the British Royal Family has been viewed way more times than anyone else's—and it's not Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to researchers at Hirocom—who analyzed information relating to the Royal Family from 2015 onwards—Meghan Markle has "the most visited Wikipedia page of any living British royal." The press release further noted, "The only royals ranked above her—Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Princess Diana—are all deceased."

Per Hirocom's researchers, since 2015, Queen Elizabeth II's Wikipedia page has been viewed 196,762,448 in English, with a global total of 435,819,616. In second place is her late husband, Prince Philip, with 88,916,581 views in English, and 169,567,085 total views globally. Meanwhile, Princess Diana has more global Wikipedia views that Prince Philip with a total of 170,104,308, though her English-only visits are slightly smaller at 78,974,094.

"Five years after stepping back from royal duties, she's still the royal the world most wants to read about," Hirocom's press release said of the Duchess of Sussex, who received 47,191,821 Wikipedia views in English, and a total of 90,106,170 worldwide.

Following Duchess Meghan's impressive Wikipedia scores is Princess Anne with 45,800,010 English views, and 79,983,560 globally, and King Charles III with 42,436,781 views in English, 82,659,917 worldwide.

Prince Harry clocks in at 38,567,410 English views, 69,477,307 globally, while his brother, Prince William received 18,480,425 Wikipedia views in English and 33,781,423 worldwide.

Somewhat surprisingly, Princess Kate only received 13,281,862 views in English and 32,710,782 around the world, per Hirocom's research. In this particular poll, Duchess Meghan reigns supreme.