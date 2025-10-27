Former Palace Press Secretary Says "It's Not Up to The King" to Cave Into Prince Andrew's Demands About Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to move out of their longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, according to the Sun. But sources say that Andrew is demanding to live in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old property, Frogmore Cottage—and for his ex-wife to live in Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William and Princess Kate will soon be vacating. But multiple insiders have claimed that Ferguson living in a home on the Crown Estate is a "controversial" move.

A source close to both Ferguson and Prince Andrew told the Sun, "Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up." However, Dickie Arbiter, who worked as a press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, told the Daily Mail, "It is not up to The King to house Ms Ferguson."

Royal expert Richard Fizwilliams added, "If they think that having two homes— which the King I'm sure won't agree to—is likely to solve things, they're still living in a rather weird fantasy world."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, it was revealed that Prince Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge in the two decades since he moved in, and his lease allows him to stay there until 2078. After increased pressure from both the Royal Family and the public for Andrew to move out after his association with Jeffrey Epstein, it seems he has finally agreed to leave. However, Fitzwilliams said that Andrew's demands for Ferguson would cause further "outrage."

Ferguson, who has given up using her Duchess of York title alongside Prince Andrew, still lives with her ex, despite the fact they divorced in 1996. "There's no reason at all that she should [have her own Crown Estate] home," Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail, continuing that Ferguson was "getting out of touch with reality."

"If it was adopted, there'd be outrage," he said, adding, "she's not been a working royal since 1992."

The King is seen with Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frogmore Cottage—where Andrew reportedly wants to live—has sat unused since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out in 2022, while Adelaide Cottage is currently occupied by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children. However, the Wales family will be moving to a larger Windsor mansion, Forest Lodge, in the coming weeks. Despite the two properties being available, Fitzwilliams warned that Ferguson moving into Adelaide Cottage could cause further grief for the Royal Family.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Giving up Royal Lodge was going to happen and the pressure must be enormous on them," the royal expert said. "The pressure they are feeling is so intense that they hardly know what they are doing and thinking. It's extraordinary. It's Crown Estate and if there's any taxpayer responsibility, that would be extremely controversial."