Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Facing an "Imminent" and "Fun" Change by November

Big changes are happening in the Wales family as Prince William and Princess Kate prepare to move from their “modest” Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, to a much larger property in Windsor Great Park. The Prince and Princess of Wales originally planned on relocating to a Georgian mansion, Forest Lodge, by Christmas, according to the Daily Mail. But now sources have revealed that William and Kate will hopefully be giving Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, a “fresh start” much sooner than expected.

“It is hoped they will be in the new home in time for Bonfire Night”' a source told the Daily Mail. The British holiday—also known as Guy Fawkes Night—is celebrated on November 5 and involves fireworks and bonfires. The source added that the new move-in date “will make a fun start for the children.”

Per an insider, “builders have been working flat out, week-in, week-out,” so the family can move in early, and their relocation is believed to be “imminent.” Forest Lodge will mark a new chapter for the family, and it’s believed that the future King and Queen will not move to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle when they eventually take the throne.

The Wales family will be moving to Forest Lodge, located in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The historic home is surrounded by acres of parkland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, pictured with their parents at the VE Day commemorations in May, will hopefully enjoy some Bonfire Night fun at their new home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family moved to Windsor in 2022 ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Princess Kate was then diagnosed with cancer in 2024, and a source noted, “Adelaide Cottage really does have some difficult memories associated with it, sadly. They have experienced some of their most challenging times there.”

“The family are really happy about this [move] and excited for a fresh start,” the insider added.

It sounds like Princess Kate has been applying her passion for the British textile industry to the home’s renovation, with the outlet reporting that she’s been “sourcing much of the furniture and furnishings from U.K. companies including Marina Mill in Kent.”

“I think it's been quite a fun process for her,” an insider claimed. “She loves interior design and is a big champion of the British textiles industry. After all, this will be their forever home. They are ready as a family to move forwards.”