Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Just Make an Adorable Waffle Version of Queen Elizabeth's Face?
The Duchess of Sussex shared a fun St. Patrick's Day video that had fans making queenly connections.
Meghan Markle got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on Monday, March 17 by sharing some peeks at the fun—and very green—breakfast she had with Prince Archie, Prince Lilibet and Prince Harry. The Irish-themed morning definitely fit in with her show With Love Meghan's theme of elevating the everyday, but some fans pointed out that the breakfast might've had a sweet tie to Queen Elizabeth.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a video titled "About this morning..." showing the mom of two whisking green waffle mix in a bowl before pouring it into a stainless steel waffle maker (a $70 model from Cuisinart, in case you're wondering). She went on to reveal the adorable waffle designs her kids made with blueberry eyes, a kiwi mouth and whipped cream hair—a design that looks awfully like the late Queen's famous curly white hair, as multiple X users pointed out.
But the connections didn't stop there—Prince Harry once mentioned that his grandmother gave Prince Archie a waffle maker during a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker," Harry said during the episode. "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker." He added that "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle!'"
Multiple fans shared the royal origin of the Sussex family's waffle maker on social media, like one who posted on X, "I bet this is the same waffle maker QEII gave Archie for Christmas after learning how much he loved waffles. Glad to see it’s getting good use."
Meghan also shared the green smoothies she made for her family along with a photo of the face-free St. Patrick's Day waffles she made for herself and Prince Harry, writing "Happy St. Patrick's Day!"
In her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan—which has been picked up for a second season—the Duchess shares some of the other ideas she makes to brighten her kids' days, including a rainbow-patterned fruit platter and a quick-and-easy spaghetti skillet.
Her St. Patrick's Day spread follows another cute holiday breakfast when the Duchess of Sussex shared the strawberry-topped pink bagels she whipped up with her kids for Valentine's Day. With Easter ahead, will Meghan serve up a bunny-themed buffet? Watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
