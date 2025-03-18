Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Just Make an Adorable Waffle Version of Queen Elizabeth's Face?

Meghan Markle got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on Monday, March 17 by sharing some peeks at the fun—and very green—breakfast she had with Prince Archie, Prince Lilibet and Prince Harry. The Irish-themed morning definitely fit in with her show With Love Meghan's theme of elevating the everyday, but some fans pointed out that the breakfast might've had a sweet tie to Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a video titled "About this morning..." showing the mom of two whisking green waffle mix in a bowl before pouring it into a stainless steel waffle maker (a $70 model from Cuisinart, in case you're wondering). She went on to reveal the adorable waffle designs her kids made with blueberry eyes, a kiwi mouth and whipped cream hair—a design that looks awfully like the late Queen's famous curly white hair, as multiple X users pointed out.

But the connections didn't stop there—Prince Harry once mentioned that his grandmother gave Prince Archie a waffle maker during a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker," Harry said during the episode. "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker." He added that "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle!'"

The duchess shared a photo of a fun green waffle on her Instagram Story. (Image credit: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex/Instagram)

Prince Harry previously mentioned that his grandmother bought Archie a waffle maker. (Image credit: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex/Instagram)

(Image credit: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex/Instagram)

Multiple fans shared the royal origin of the Sussex family's waffle maker on social media, like one who posted on X, "I bet this is the same waffle maker QEII gave Archie for Christmas after learning how much he loved waffles. Glad to see it’s getting good use."

Meghan also shared the green smoothies she made for her family along with a photo of the face-free St. Patrick's Day waffles she made for herself and Prince Harry, writing "Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

In her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan—which has been picked up for a second season—the Duchess shares some of the other ideas she makes to brighten her kids' days, including a rainbow-patterned fruit platter and a quick-and-easy spaghetti skillet.

Her St. Patrick's Day spread follows another cute holiday breakfast when the Duchess of Sussex shared the strawberry-topped pink bagels she whipped up with her kids for Valentine's Day. With Easter ahead, will Meghan serve up a bunny-themed buffet? Watch this space.