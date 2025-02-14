Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Make Their Debut on Mom Meghan's Instagram Account for Valentine's Day

It’s been a Valentine’s Day full of royal surprises after both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Princess Kate starred in romantic Instagram posts—and on Friday, Feb. 14, the Duchess of Sussex kept the sweet moments coming (along with some help from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet).

Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, had yet to feature on their mom’s new Instagram account, but they played a starring role in a new video the duchess shared on her Story. In the adorable clip, Meghan’s hands are shown cutting strawberries into heart shapes and arranging them on top of bagels covered in what appears to be strawberry cream cheese.

Princess Lilibet, wearing a sweatshirt covered in conversation hearts, helps out in the background as the duchess shows off a cake stand covered in the breakfast treats. Meghan then carries the spread (with their beagle , Mamma Mia, running at her feet) to the back door, where Prince Archie pulls back a red-and-pink tinsel curtain.

Princess Lilibet helped out in the background of mom Meghan's video. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Prince Archie headed outside to enjoy the strawberry-themed feast with his family. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Little Archie is also dressed in the Valentine’s Day spirit in the video, wearing a red T-shirt and a seriously cute headband with heart-shaped bobbles on top.

Their V-Day bagels aren’t the only fun treats Archie and Lili got to enjoy this week. While the Sussex kids didn’t attend this year’s Invictus Games, the duchess—who left Canada a few days early to be with her children—brought back plenty of goodies, including chocolate candies, Tim Horton’s Timbits donuts and personalized Team Nigeria jerseys with their names on them.

The Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to Prince Harry on Instagram today, writing, "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games , changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families."

Meghan continued, "Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

