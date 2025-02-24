Prince George Had “Never Seen Anything Like It” When He Experienced This Charming Royal Moment
A former royal aide revealed what happened during one of the then-toddler's royal firsts.
Prince George didn’t make quite as many public appearances as a toddler as he does today, but in 2016, the young royal practically broke the internet during one memorable moment. Prince William and Princess Kate’s former aide Jason Knauf opened up on the sweet encounter during an episode of 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama paid a visit to London in 2016, stopping by Kensington Palace to chat with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Prince George was just shy of his third birthday at the time, and Knauf said William and Kate had some discussions about whether the toddler should take part in their meeting.
"It was slightly before his bedtime," Knauf said. "They're like, 'Well, it'd be nice to have this memory of him saying hello to this historic president…'"
Fans couldn’t get enough of the photos when the toddler went on to shake hands with the Obamas while wearing an adorable white robe and blue-and-white gingham pajamas. George also upped the aww factor by sitting on his rocking horse as Princess Kate knelt down in front of him. The moment marked a rare look into the family’s home for the famously private couple, but also an unusual peek into little George’s daily life.
Knauf, who left his job in 2021, continued, "Afterwards, we walked out into the courtyard at Kensington Palace and the Beast, the presidential limousine is there, and George is looking at this thing, like he has never seen anything like it.”
The former palace employee admitted that working for the Royal Family wasn’t exactly normal, especially during a surreal moment like meeting a U.S. president. “And you know that's when you could be a little bit more like, 'This is a weird job,’” he said. “It's a really strange job to have."
Along with reflecting on George’s presidential moment, Knauf shared the “awful” conversation he had with Prince William after learning of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis, and also shared his thoughts on the "sad" rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.
"They achieved a lot together, and none of that can ever be taken away," he said of the brothers.
