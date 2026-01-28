Royal Source Claims Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Leaning Towards Other Schools" When It Comes to George's Eton Decision
Eton College might be on William and Kate's "doorstep," but the boarding school is facing some competition.
This summer will mark the end of Prince George's time at Lambrook School, the private, co-educational school he attends alongside siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While George, 12, will move on to secondary school in September, no formal decision has been announced—and given the timing of Prince William's own Eton College enrollment in 1995, a choice likely won't be revealed until this summer. Multiple reports have suggested William's alma mater as a shoe-in for George, but a new source tells Vanity Fair that nothing has been "decided."
"While Eton would be the obvious choice because it is on their doorstep and where William went, they are leaning towards other schools," the insider said. In fact, Princess Kate's former school, Marlborough College, might just beat out Eton in the end. "I’m hearing Marlborough is the front-runner," the source added.
Since Marlborough, located in Wiltshire, England, is coed, it would allow all three of the Wales children to stay together for their schooling—an important consideration for the family.
"I genuinely don’t think they’ve one hundred percent decided, but there is talk among the Marlborough set that they’ve allocated a house for George and that security has been a big issue," a source told Vanity Fair.
In 2023, the Mirror reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales had decided for George and Charlotte to "attend boarding school together" at Marlborough so they'd "have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school."
However, just as many sources have leaned toward Eton as the final choice for the future King, who will turn 13 in July.
Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward told Vanity Fair that the environment at Eton College "is very different today to when William was there."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"William loved Eton and did well academically, but I don’t think we should assume George will follow suit," she said, adding, "I’m told William has voiced concerns about how it will look for George to be at such an elitist and expensive school."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.